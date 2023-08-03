Can You Spot the 'Barely Visible' Snake Camouflaged in South Carolina Wood?

Snakes are relatively common in parts of South Carolina, but this photo proves they can be extremely difficult to spot.

Photographer Jeremy Ginn, of Rare Encounters Photography, showed how elusive many snakes are and described this particular one as being "barely visible."

In a Facebook post shared on his photography page on Thursday, July 27, Ginn explained that the serpent in the photo was a banded watersnake.

"Okay this one is really tough," he said. "I was culling photos from my library, and even I didn't know there was a snake in the picture at first. It's barely noticeable."

A woodland scene in South Carolina. The snake can be found somewhere in this photo. Rare Encounters Photography

It almost seems as though there is no snake in the picture, and that it's just a woodland scene.

According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR), there are 38 snake species listed in the state, and only six of those are venomous.

The banded water snake is commonly seen in the area of many aquatic habitats across South Carolina and it's active both day and night. They can often be seen on logs or branches overhanging the water or foraging in shallow water for fish and other prey.

A photo with a banded watersnake lurking somewhere in it. The snakes are a common sight across South Carolina. Rare Encounters Photography

According to the Savannah River Ecology Laboratory at the University of Georgia, banded watersnakes range from 24 to 48 inches long and they can be light brown or reddish to black in color with darker crossbands.

Ginn later revealed the banded watersnake in question could be found among some snapped branches and other debris close to a fallen tree.

The Savanah River Ecology Laboratory says you are most likely to encounter snakes when they are crossing roads, when they are moving through backyards, during breeding season when they move around in search of a mate, and when they are basking near habitat edges.

A red circle around the snake. It was lurking close to a fallen tree. Courtesy of Rare Encounters Photography

It also offers the following advice on how to stay safe in areas where snakes might be encountered:

Never place your hands, arms, feet or legs where you can't see them when outdoors.

Always wear closed shoes and long pants when walking through the woods.

Walk around logs.

Use a flashlight.

Remain calm if you see a snake.

Clear debris and wood from your yard.

Keep dogs on leashes and cats indoors.

Do not try to remove a snake.

Do not be scammed by snake deterrent products.

Teach your children about venomous snake identification.

