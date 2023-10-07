Funny

Can You Spot the Cat Perfectly Camouflaged on the Carpet in This Picture?

A cat has baffled his owner and the internet after showing off his expert camouflage skills.

Jack Jack is an indoor cat who often tries to escape, but thanks to the building's stand-out monochrome carpet design, it is pretty easy for him to hide.

The picture has gained viral attention since it was posted on Reddit's r/ThereIsNoCat subreddit where it has gained over 11,000 upvotes.

"Jack likes to try and escape the apartment since he is an indoor cat," owner Lauren told Newsweek. "He managed to escape when I was bringing in my groceries."

Hidden cat in hall
Can you spot Jack Jack the cat? He cleverly hid from his owner in the apartment building after slipping out of the door. u/The_Rose_And_Stag/Reddit

She explained how black and white cat Jack Jack almost gave her a "heart attack" as she searched for him, eventually spotting him among the carpet.

"He's done this a couple times before, so it only took me a minute to find, but I initially looked over him because he blended in so well to the carpet," said Lauren.

On the subreddit, the picture gained huge attention from people amazed by the tricky picture.

"This is a good one," said Reddit user feelthecoolbreeze. "Round that little Houdini up."

While Misfit-for-Hire wrote: "Damn, that is pretty impressive camo," and another added: "Catflouge."

"The hallway is the natural environment for a tuxedo cat. They are ambush predators," said scottlewis101. "They are also crafty and skilled with small arms. Be cautious. This could have ended badly."

Black and white domestic cats like Jack Jack are often referred to as "tuxedo cats" due to their coloration resembling a formal tuxedo outfit.

The coloration of a cat's fur is primarily determined by its genetic makeup. Two main genes control the black and white colors in domestic cats: the Agouti gene (A) and the White Spotting gene (S).

Hidden cat reveal
A reveal of the hidden Jack in the monochrome hallway. u/The_Rose_And_Stag/Reddit

The specific reason that these cats evolved to be black and white isn't clear, but is likely due to a genetic variation and the random assortment of genes during reproduction. The colors don't generally offer specific advantages in terms of survival or camouflage—unless of course there is a black and white carpet nearby.

"I posted on Reddit because this was the most well camouflaged, he's ever been and I wanted to share to show other people just how well hidden he was," said Lauren. "I wasn't expecting it to become the top post of all time in the sub, however! I'm glad other people were as impressed with his camo skills as I was."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

