'Watch Your Step': Can You Spot the Snake Camouflaged in the Ohio Grass?

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has challenged social media followers to spot a slithering snake lurking in the grass.

The government department issued a challenge on its Facebook page to find the common garter snake.

But the photos shared of grass made it appear at first as if nothing was hiding in either photo.

The April 24, post read: "If you're having a hard time finding the common garter snake in these pictures, don't feel bad. The snake's camouflage is working.

A photo of some grass that has a snake hidden in it. The eastern garter snake is common in Ohio. Ohio Department of Natural Resources

"Snakes and other creatures use camouflage to blend into their environment to either protect themselves from predators or give them an advantage while hunting prey.

"You can find them in a variety of environments including H2Ohio wetlands. Don't forget to watch your step when you're out enjoying the nice weather."

Fortunately, many keen-eyed people in the comment section were able to locate the snake in both photos.

A photo of some grass with a snake hidden. The snake can be found in the photo. Ohio Department of Natural Resources

In the first photo, the small snake can be found a little to the right from the middle while in the second photo, the reptile is seen slithering in the left side of the photo.

The Eastern garter snake is the most common in Ohio and is found across the state.

According to Cleveland.com: "Normally, it is marked with a pattern of three light stripes on a darker background.

"One stripe runs down the center of the back with a lateral stripe on the second and third rows of scales on each side.

"These stripes are usually yellow, but maybe shades of green, brown, or blue. In some snakes, the lateral stripes are dominated or replaced by dark spots."

A photo of the snake with a red circle around it. Several people were able to find the reptile.

The Eastern garter snake is non-venomous but can be aggressive and ready to strike and bite, which in turn can cause an allergic reaction.

They can grow to be between 18 to 26 inches long and have a variety of colors and patterns across their body.

The snake to the far left of the photo. The snakes can be found in Ohio.

Eastern garter snakes typically feed during the day and can make earthworms, spiders, small fish and frogs into snacks. But they can fall prey to hawks, raccoons larger snakes, and several other animals.

