On the Internet

'Watch Your Step': Can You Spot the Snake Camouflaged in the Ohio Grass?

By
On the Internet Snake Animals Facebook

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has challenged social media followers to spot a slithering snake lurking in the grass.

The government department issued a challenge on its Facebook page to find the common garter snake.

But the photos shared of grass made it appear at first as if nothing was hiding in either photo.

The April 24, post read: "If you're having a hard time finding the common garter snake in these pictures, don't feel bad. The snake's camouflage is working.

A photo of grass with snake hidden
A photo of some grass that has a snake hidden in it. The eastern garter snake is common in Ohio. Ohio Department of Natural Resources

"Snakes and other creatures use camouflage to blend into their environment to either protect themselves from predators or give them an advantage while hunting prey.

"You can find them in a variety of environments including H2Ohio wetlands. Don't forget to watch your step when you're out enjoying the nice weather."

Fortunately, many keen-eyed people in the comment section were able to locate the snake in both photos.

some grass with a snake hidden
A photo of some grass with a snake hidden. The snake can be found in the photo. Ohio Department of Natural Resources

In the first photo, the small snake can be found a little to the right from the middle while in the second photo, the reptile is seen slithering in the left side of the photo.

The Eastern garter snake is the most common in Ohio and is found across the state.

According to Cleveland.com: "Normally, it is marked with a pattern of three light stripes on a darker background.

"One stripe runs down the center of the back with a lateral stripe on the second and third rows of scales on each side.

"These stripes are usually yellow, but maybe shades of green, brown, or blue. In some snakes, the lateral stripes are dominated or replaced by dark spots."

Spot The snake
A photo of the snake with a red circle around it. Several people were able to find the reptile.

The Eastern garter snake is non-venomous but can be aggressive and ready to strike and bite, which in turn can cause an allergic reaction.

They can grow to be between 18 to 26 inches long and have a variety of colors and patterns across their body.

Spot The snake
The snake to the far left of the photo. The snakes can be found in Ohio.

Eastern garter snakes typically feed during the day and can make earthworms, spiders, small fish and frogs into snacks. But they can fall prey to hawks, raccoons larger snakes, and several other animals.

Newsweek has contacted the Ohio Department of Natural Resources for comment via email.

For those keen to see if they can spot more snakes in photos, Newsweek has shared several puzzling pictures.

A recent photo of a camouflaged venomous snake in a South Carolina swamp left the internet stumped.

In another photo, an image showed a snake lurking near a backyard pool and left many people online a little unsettled.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Fox News
CNN
Tucker Carlson
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin Fox News CNN Tucker Carlson
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

May 05
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
May 05
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC