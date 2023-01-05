Can You Spot The Venomous Snake Hidden In This South Carolina Forest?

A photographer has shared a picture of a venomous snake that was hiding somewhere among the dried leaves that covered the ground of a South Carolina forest.

But the question is: can you spot where an Eastern Copperhead snake is hiding in this photo?

Photographer Jeremy Ginn shared an image of the snake on the Rare Encounters Photography Facebook page on December 29, where he asked people if they could spot the serpent.

He told Newsweek: "This is an Eastern Copperhead, and it's a venomous pit viper. Though venomous, bites are rarely fatal. It ranges in much of the Eastern U.S., and is often the most commonly seen venomous species.

"Due to their camouflage, and their tendency to 'freeze' when approached by a predator, they are often very hard to spot in the wild."

Ginn later revealed the Eastern Copperhead was in the center of the photo next to a fallen tree branch.

He added: "This particular specimen was just under two feet in length, and was spotted on Dungannon Wildlife Management area just outside of Charleston, South Carolina.

"I search for snakes often to photograph them, as well as to share the photos to educational groups that I admin, to teach people more about snakes. The area where this species was seen was in a hardwood forest, and it caught my eye fairly easily, though I was specifically looking for them.

"I just want people to learn that all snakes have a purpose and are critical to our ecosystem, venomous or not," he added.

According to the Florida Museum, the average adult Eastern Copperhead is between 22 to 36 inches long and has a distinctive hourglass pattern of broad light brown and dark brown crossbands.

It added that while the snake's bites are extremely painful, they are "rarely life-threatening for healthy adults and for most large or medium-sized pets."

Ginn previously told Newsweek he has been fascinated with snakes from an early age, although he has no formal qualifications in herpetology, the field of study that looks at reptiles and amphibians.

He has used his knowledge of snakes on Facebook to identify snakes across the U.S., as well as overseas.

Ginn also said he tries not to handle any snakes "unless it's absolutely necessary" but admitted he had been bitten in the past.

What To Do If a Copperhead Snake Bites You

The CDC advises anyone who has been bitten by a snake to: