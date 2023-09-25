Can You Spot the Venomous Snake Hiding in Plain Sight in This Forest?

Venomous copperhead snakes are well known for their ability to blend in with their surroundings and in many cases people walk past them without even realizing it.

Photography Facebook account Shots by Sean shared the image of the snake slithering along a North Carolina path.

The photo of the copperhead was taken in the Croatan Forest in eastern North Carolina and was shared on the Facebook page on September 17.

Poster Sean said the picture was "a fairly easy one" for snake spotters but added it would be more difficult "in a month or so" when more leaves fall and cover the trail.

While the serpent might be easy to spot for some, for others it could be slightly trickier to find.

But keen-eyed lookers will be able to find the snake close to the top of the photo moving across the path.

A venomous copperhead snake. At first glance you may end up missing the serpent slithering along the path. Shots by Sean

The eastern copperhead is a "medium-sized stout-bodied snake with a sensory pit between each nostril and eye," according to the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC).

It added that copperhead venom is considered mild compared to that of other venomous snakes, but medical treatment should still be sought if a person is bitten.

The typical length of a copperhead is estimated to be between 24 and 36 inches, but they have been known to reach 53 inches.

Shots by Sean explained that he has enjoyed snakes since he was young and believes that fear of them is "undeserved."

Sean told Newsweek: "I have always loved snakes and other reptiles since I was a kid and feel they get much-undeserved fear and hate due to ignorance and folklore and my main goal is to hopefully educate a few people on how important all animals are."

A venomous copperhead snake in North Carolina. If you were having trouble spotting the snake, we've circled it in red for you. Shots by Sean

According to the MDC, accidental bites from snakes can be avoided by staying away from areas where there may be a concentration of venomous serpents.

Wear protective footwear in habitats where dangerous snakes may occur.

Never place your hands under rocks or logs, and do not step over rocks or logs. Step on them first, then over.

When walking in a forest, step lively.

Look the ground over when you stop to stand or sit, particularly around large rocks or logs.

Pit vipers are most active in the late evening and at night; be extra careful during these times.

Finally, avoid any snake you cannot identify.

The MDC added most venomous snake species are shy and will normally avoid people and will try to escape detection by remaining motionless.