Theme Park Glitch Leaves People Hanging Upside-Down for 25 Minutes

A scary ride at an amusement park turned even scarier when the attraction malfunctioned and left dozens of people dangling upside-down in their seats for almost 30 minutes.

Riders experienced more downs than ups on the "Lumberjack" ride at Canada's Wonderland in Vaughan, Ontario, on Saturday night. The incident, which unfolded at 10:40 p.m. was caught on camera by shocked bystanders on the ground below, as the riders hung upside-down until the ride was brought down nearly half an hour later at 11:05 p.m.

The safety of such rides has been in the news internationally over the past few years, with the dramatic scenes coming just over a year since a 14-year-old girl was killed when part of a rollercoaster flew off its tracks at an amusement park in Denmark in July 2022.

A Japanese rollercoaster billed as the world's fastest-accelerating ride was forced to close in 2021 after several passengers suffered fractured bones. In 2017, one person was killed and seven people were injured when a ride malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair and their seats snapped off hurling them into the air. And terrifying video showed bystanders trying to stop a ride from spinning dangerously out of control at a carnival in Michigan in 2021.

The Lumberjack ride that malfunctioned on Saturday night is designed to resemble two parallel axes, with people strapped into seats along each "axe" with their legs dangling free. The axes are then supposed to spin 360 degrees to give the participants a hair-raising ride. But the parallel rides both became stuck in the upright position, which meant the riders were left hanging upside-down at the very top of the rotation.

Many of those at the amusement park filmed the incident on their cell phones, and 6ix Buzz TV shared some of the footage on the social media site X, formerly known as Twitter.

The park's maintenance team responded immediately and almost 30 minutes later managed to safely bring all passengers down to the ground, where they were assessed by first aid staff.

The ride left passengers feeling sicker than normal for a rollercoaster, with two victims suffering chest pains necessitating medical checks, and others telling news channel CBC they lost their feeling in their feet as blood rushed to their heads and tears streamed back into their eyes. One person vomited while hanging upside down, according to a boy who had been on the attraction with his older sister when it became stuck.

Two of those who were rescued required medical checks, a Canada's Wonderland spokeswoman confirmed to Newsweek on Monday. "Two guests reported chest pain and were attended to at the park's health center before being released without need for further medical attention," she said in an emailed statement.

"The safety of our guests is always our first priority." The ride had become "inverted with guests onboard," she explained, adding: "Guests were unloaded safely and assessed by first aid staff before being released back into the park."

Spencer Parkhouse, 11, told CBC that he and his 15-year-old sister Mackenzie Parkhouse, initially thought the halt was part of the ride—until they saw ambulances assembling below them. He said it was the first time he had been allowed on a big ride, and the incident has traumatized him.

"[I was] just, like, feeling—when are we going to drop down? Are we ever going to drop down? I'm just thinking, like, next time I go to Canada's Wonderland, am I going to go on these big rides? Because now I'm scared to go on them."

He added that once the ride had returned to the ground, it's original circuit still had to be completed before the passengers could all be let off. "The ride had to still finish," he said. "So the ride kept going and we're all like, 'No, please, I don't want to get stuck again!'"

The ride remains closed this week during an investigation into the incident, according to the BBC.