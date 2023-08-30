News

Canada Warns LGBTQ+ Citizens About Visiting US in Travel Advisory Update

Canada has warned LGBTQ+ citizens traveling to the U.S. that they may face discrimination if they travel to some states.

A travel advisory issued by Global Affairs Canada on Tuesday morning said: "Some states have enacted laws and policies that may affect 2SLGBTQI+ [two spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, queer or questioning, intersex, and more] persons."

The advisory did not specify which states it meant, but recommended that travelers "check relevant state and local laws" when planning trips.

The 2023 Queer Liberation March walks through Manhattan as a political alternative to the better-known Gay Pride Parade held on the same day, June 25, in New York City. Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images

This year alone, 22 U.S. states have passed over 100 bills limiting or banning LGBTQ+ rights, reported NBC News. Many of the bills target trans rights, including restricting access to gender-affirming healthcare, or drag shows for minors.

In Florida, the so-called Don't Say Gay bill was signed into law by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis last year, banning discussions of gender and sexual identity in schools.

Canada's deputy prime minister, Chrystia Freeland, said on Tuesday that the travel advisory was based on the judgment of professionals in the department and should not be interpreted as a slight to the US-Canada relationship.

"We are able to manage that relationship regardless of the choice that the people of the United States make," said Freeland.

"Even as we work hard on that government-to-government relationship, every Canadian government, very much including our government, needs to put at the center of everything we do the interests and the safety of every single Canadian and every single group of Canadians."

In a written statement to the Canadian press that did not directly mention the travel advisory, the U.S. ambassador to Canada David Cohen said: "The United States is committed to promoting tolerance, inclusion, justice, and dignity while helping to advance equality for the LGBTQI+ community."

He added: "We all must continue to do this work with our like-minded partners not only in the United States, not only in Canada but throughout the world."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC