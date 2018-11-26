The age-old answer to inventing a cure for cancer hasn't quite happened yet, but science took another large leap forward. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Monday night it granted accelerated approval to Vitrakvi (larotrectinib), a treatment for adult and pediatric patients whose cancers have a specific genetic feature (biomarker).

This is the second time the agency has approved a cancer treatment based on a common biomarker across different types of tumors rather than the location in the body where the tumor originated.

In layman's terms — it means doctors and researchers can attack cancer at the root of biographical markers in a body, rather than focusing on one point where a tumor originated, like the breast, colon or other cancerous organ.

"Today’s approval marks another step in an important shift toward treating cancers based on their tumor genetics rather than their site of origin in the body," said FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, M.D. "This new site-agnostic oncology therapy isn’t specific to a cancer arising in a particular body organ, such as breast or colon cancer. Its approval reflects advances in the use of biomarkers to guide drug development and the more targeted delivery of medicine.

"We now have the ability to make sure that the right patients get the right treatment at the right time. This type of drug development program, which enrolled patients with different tumors but a common gene mutation, wouldn’t have been possible a decade ago because we knew a lot less about such cancer mutations.

The early beginnings of larotrectinib was studied in three clinical trials that included 55 pediatric and adult patients with solid tumors that had an identified NTRK gene fusion without a resistance mutation and were metastatic or where surgical resection was likely to result in severe morbidity, according to the FDA's statement. These patients had no satisfactory alternative treatments or had cancer that progressed following treatment.

Larotrectinib demonstrated a 75 percent overall response rate across different types of solid tumors. These responses were durable, with 73 percent of responses lasting at least six months, and 39 percent lasting a year or more at the time results were analyzed. Examples of tumor types with an NTRK fusion that responded to larotrectinib include soft tissue sarcoma, salivary gland cancer, infantile fibrosarcoma, thyroid cancer and lung cancer.

Vitrakvi received an accelerated approval, which enables the FDA to approve drugs for serious conditions to fill an unmet medical need using clinical trial data that is thought to predict a clinical benefit to patients. Further clinical trials are required to confirm Vitrakvi’s clinical benefit and the sponsor is conducting or plans to conduct these studies.

"Using our breakthrough therapy designation and accelerated approval processes, we support innovation in precision oncology drug development and the evolution of more targeted and effective treatments for cancer patients," the FDA stated. "This is especially true when it comes to pediatric cancers. We’re committed to continuing to advance a more modern framework of clinical trial designs that support more targeted innovations across disease types based on our growing understanding of the underlying biology of diseases like cancer."

Common side effects reported by patients in clinical trials receiving Vitrakvi include fatigue, nausea, cough, constipation, diarrhea, dizziness, vomiting, and increased AST and ALT enzyme blood levels in the liver.

Health care providers are advised to monitor patient ALT and AST liver tests every two weeks during the first month of treatment, then monthly and as clinically indicated. Women who are pregnant or breastfeeding should not take Vitrakvi because it may cause harm to a developing fetus or newborn baby. Patients should report signs of neurologic reactions such as dizziness.