Candace Owens Misgenders Dylan Mulvaney in Viral Message

Candace Owens has misgendered Dylan Mulvaney in a social media post criticizing the transgender TikTok star.

Over the past several weeks, social media influencer Mulvaney, 26, has been the focus of persistent furor over her collaboration with Bud Light.

On April 1, Mulvaney shared a video on Instagram in which she revealed that Bud Light had sent her a can with her face on it to commemorate 365 days of her living as a woman. The move sparked calls for a boycott, and industry data shows sales of Bud Light declined more than 17 percent across the month.

The furor reflects anti-transgender sentiment that has been growing across the United States, with bills targeting the rights of transgender people being embraced by Republican governors and statehouses across the country.

This combined image shows Candace Owens in Nashville, Tennessee, on April 19, 2022, left, and Dylan Mulvaney in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023, right. Owens has misgendered Mulvaney in a social media post criticizing the transgender TikTok star. Jason Davis/Getty Images;/Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Conservative commentator Owens, 34, recently took aim at Mulvaney as she discussed a headline from the Daily Mail.

Owens shared a screenshot of a headline from last week that read: "Woman, 35, who identifies as a 15-year-old boy is arrested for harboring runaway children in lurid gully where cops found condoms, bras and alcohol."

The article reported that Amanda Dorrough was arrested after sexting and supplying drugs and alcohol to a group of teens in Port Angeles, Washington State. Dorrough has been charged with "unlawful harboring of minors" after police became aware of an alleged plan to board a bus to Seattle with eight of the teens.

Reacting to the report, Owens wrote on Twitter: "Some of you guys did not understand the danger of a grown man like Dylan Mulvaney self-identifying as a little girl. Maybe now you will. It's transgenderism first and then pedophilia. An inevitability when society pushes the idea that adults don't have to acknowledge reality."

Some of you guys did not understand the danger of a grown man like Dylan Mulvaney self-identifying as a little girl. Maybe now you will.



It’s transgenderism first and then pedophilia.



An inevitability when society pushes the idea that adults don’t have to acknowledge reality. pic.twitter.com/E6kwke4i9O — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) May 25, 2023

The post has since gone viral, clocking up more more than 566,000 views.

Last week, Owens has joined the chorus of conservative voices calling for a boycott of Target, branding the retailer a "perverted company" over its recently unveiled range of clothing and accessories for LGBTQ+ Pride Month.

In recent days, videos have been shared on social media showing items from the retailer's collection. One clip showed a T-shirt with the slogan "trans people will always exist" and a babygrow featuring the words "bien proud" in the colors of the LGBTQ+ flag. It also included a rainbow neck pillow, multi-colored fairy lights and a trans flag.

Photos that have also been shared online of bathing suits sold at Target that include "tuck-friendly" tailoring and "extra crotch coverage."

Target's collection for Pride Month—which takes place every June—has provoked outrage on social media, with calls for the retailer to receive "the Bud Light treatment."

Owens has shared other views about transgender people in the past, advocating for discrimination against the community back in December.

Speaking on an episode of the Candace Owens podcast, the TV and social media personality discussed how people discriminate in everyday life. Owens gave a few examples of her own, including whom she would befriend and hire.

"I definitely discriminate against men that paint their nails and wear dresses. I don't really care how you feel about that," she said. "You can wear your dress and you can paint your nails, but I'd prefer you keeping 100 feet away from a playground and all of the feet away from my children and me. If I see you, I'm going to cross the street if I'm with my kids."

During a podcast episode, titled "Why Some People Deserve to Be Discriminated Against," Owens then mocked those who might suggest that she needs to be "more accepting of men who like to wear panties."

"I'm good," Owens said. "You can be more accepting of it. You run that risk when you see a guy that looks like a freak and you're with your children and say, 'To be accepting, I'm gonna put my kids next to him.' I am not going to be that person. I'm gonna go, 'That looks weird,' and I'm gonna move away from it. It's that simple."