Sports

Candace Owens Praises Dana White's 'Iconic Response' to Race Question

By
Sports Candace Owens Dana White UFC Mixed Martial Arts

Political commentator Candace Owens praised UFC President Dana White on Monday for the way he shut down a reporter who suggested that a spat between two fighters might have had"racial undertones."

South African Dricus Du Plessis had been in a long-running dispute with Nigerian Israel Adesanya when they met in the octagon in July. Du Plessis had beaten Australian Robert Whittaker at UFC 290 in Las Vegas when Adesanya entered the ring to confront him.

The two middleweight fighters had been biting back at each other after Du Plessis declared that he would be the first UFC fighter to take a belt back to Africa.

Dricus Du Plessis
Dricus Du Plessis of South Africa reacts after defeating Darren Till of England in a middleweight fight during the UFC 282 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. Du Plessis was confronted by Nigerian fighter Israel Adesanya in the octagon in July. Getty Images

The South African had hinted that he was born, lived and trained on the African continent compared to other African-born fighters who moved away from their native country to the places such as the United States and New Zealand to live and train.

Adesanya climbed into the octagon to confront Du Plessis after his win and they exchanged furious words face-to-face.

When the pair came together, Adesanya launched an N-word fueled tirade at Du Plessis, before calling him his "African brother".

The South African hit back saying: "I'm African, but I ain't no brother of yours, son."

White was asked about the exchange in the press conference afterwards and Owens said that his response was "iconic".

The UFC President was asked: "Dricus says he's the real African fighter, and so, you know, Israel dropped some N-words in there tonight."

White responded: "He's Black. OK, he's Black. Who gives a s***?"

The UFC boss was then asked whether he was concerned about the buildup for a likely fight.

White replied: "I could care less. This is the fight business. Israel Adesanya can say whatever he wants to say. Who gives a s***? Are people b****ing about that?"

Israel Adesanya
Israel Adesanya of Nigeria celebrates after knocking out Alex Pereira of Brazil during their Middleweight fight at Kaseya Center on April 8, 2023 in Miami Getty Images

The reporter replied: "Some people are."

White hit back, saying: "Of course they are. Oh, f***ing A, got it, too f***ing bad."

Owens thought that this was the perfect response to the questions and on her podcast, told her listeners: "Iconic response, if you ever watch him in the media he is always like that, he shuts them down immediately."

Newsweek has contacted Owens' and the UFC for comment.

Do you have a tip on a sports story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about UFC? Let us know via entertainment@newsweek.com.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 25
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 25
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC