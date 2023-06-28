Candace Owens' Remarks on Pregnancy, Vaccines Spark Wild Debate

Candace Owens celebrated "so many parents waking up" when it comes to receiving vaccinations during pregnancy.

The conservative broadcast commentator weighed in on the vaccine debate on Twitter, revealing that all of her kids are unvaccinated too after another parent mentioned the supposed links to autism.

Links between vaccines and autism have been dismissed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). On December 1, 2021, the CDC categorically stated that "vaccines do not cause autism."

Owens' opinions on vaccines went viral with almost one million people viewing her tweet, with thousands more replying via the comments and quote tweets function.

Candace Owens, pictured at CPAC in Orlando, Florida, in February 2022, has spoken out against receiving vaccines during pregnancy. Getty Images/Joe Raedle

The 34-year-old mother of two was initially replying to a thread from writer AJ Kay who'd discussed her autistic child, and her own personal journey to drawing a correlation between vaccinations and autism.

In Kay's lengthy Twitter thread, she describes medical professionals' reactions to her child's autism, and the research and change of mindset she had when it came to vaccines.

"So many parents waking up. Don't let Big Pharma poison your kids," Owens wrote, retweeting Kay's first tweet. She continued, "I refuse all vaccinations when I am pregnant. My kids are unvaxxed and I will never stop screaming that while I have a platform to do so. Listen to mothers."

So many parents waking up.

Don’t let Big Pharma poison your kids.



I refuse all vaccinations when I am pregnant.



My kids are unvaxxed and I will never stop screaming that while I have a platform to do so.



Listen to mothers. https://t.co/FcxSO0f00i — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) June 26, 2023

Owens' tweet drew in other Twitter users who claimed to be mothers with the same opinion.

"@RealCandaceO thanks for screaming! I don't vaccinate except DTaP until your podcast when you explained how rare tetanus is. So you saved my 3 kids from further DTaP boosters!" wrote user Amanda Fewless. She was referring to the 4-in-1 booster DTaP which protects against the likes of diphtheria, tetanus, and polio.

"My daughter is 7 months and we got suckered into the first vaccine at the hospital but then declined the rest so far. Doctors office dropped us when we declined," the Twitter user @RAWtruthUSA wrote.

Novelist Jamie McGuire told Owens she was "envious" that Owens was more informed than she was when her kids were young. "2/3 of my kids are vaccine injured," McGuire revealed, detailing the injuries she believes her children received as a result of various vaccines. "If I could go back, they would never receive anything, including the Vitamin K shot."

I’m envious that you had the information before you had children. 2/3 of my kids are vaccine injured. I stopped w my third when he suffered adverse effects from the MMR and my middle’s joint pain—which had been in remission for a few years—retuned w a vengeance after a dTap… — Jamie McGuire (@theJamieMcGuire) June 26, 2023

Debates on vaccines are taking place now more than ever thanks to a number of controversies surrounding COVID-19 vaccines, and a rise in prominent people like Owens, country music star John Rich, and Democratic politician Robert F. Kennedy Jr., all speaking out.

RFK Jr. has been embroiled in a public feud with the dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas, Dr. Peter Hotez, who called him out for voicing anti-vaccination views on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. Despite being offered the chance to publicly debate RFK Jr. on the topic of vaccines, Dr. Hotez declined.