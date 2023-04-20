Dog Gives Birth to Huge Litter of 15 Puppies After Four Seen on Ultrasound

The owner of a Cane Corso had the surprise of her life when her dog got pregnant and instead of having four puppies as the ultrasound said, ended up having 15 puppies.

In the video, which has been viewed 1.6 million times, Jana Aquilina showed her heavily pregnant Cane Corso Bella, before the video then cuts to 15 brand new puppies.

A normal litter size can range from one to 12 puppies, "with five to six puppies being the average across all dogs," according to the American Kennel Club. So Bella's was indeed a large litter.

A stock image of a Cane Corso and her puppies. A Cane Corso named Bella has had a huge litter of puppies after giving birth to 15 puppies. slowmotiongli/Getty Images

Newsweek spoke to Dr. Matthew McCarthy, founder of Juniper Valley Animal Hospital in Queens, New York, about the unusual pregnancy.

"I can think of several reasons why the ultrasound may have been wrong in this case," said McCarthy. "Timing is essential. On ultrasound, a fetal pup's beating heart can be seen as a distinct flickering by day 23 to 25, while its head and body can be distinguished by days 28 to 30. And with a large number of pups, not all pups will be at the exact same stage of development—so if you are scanning on day 23, you may see four pup's heartbeats, but on day 25 you could see 15."

McCarthy continued: "Statistically, ultrasound is 94-98 percent accurate for diagnosing a pregnancy (with no false positives) after days 24-25 of gestation, and 99 percent accurate when performed 28 days after the last known breeding. On the other hand, litter size is only accurately determined 36 percent of the time, with the most unreliable times being early in pregnancy and late in gestation. It seems to be most accurate for litters of five pups or less. So ultrasound is great to tell us that a dog is pregnant but not so great to tell us how many pups there are."

McCarthy offered his top five tips for caring for your dog during pregnancy.

Be Aware of Diet

"The expectant mother will need an increasing number of calories to nourish her growing litter. A food approved for growth, such as a puppy formula or one for high energy performance dogs, is ideal," he said.

Do Not Give Any Vitamins

According to McCarthy: "Some supplements are high in calcium, which can interfere with mom's own well-regulated natural calcium releasing mechanism and when she needs to release extra calcium for the pups during nursing, it won't be there. This causes mom to develop a condition called hypocalcemic tetany(aka eclampsia), which is as bad as it sounds for both mom and pups."

Do Not Vaccinate

McCarthy says "do not vaccinate mom while she is pregnant as some of the ingredients in vaccines can damage the developing pups. However, do make sure that mom is up to date on her vaccines before breeding as we want her antibody levels to be at their peak so that she can pass along this immunity to her pups in the first milk she produces (this milk is called colostrum)."

Schedule a Check Up

"Schedule a vet check up at the halfway point through the pregnancy, which should be around day 30 or so, so that your vet can confirm the pregnancy and make sure that moms on track to a healthy pregnancy and delivery," McCarthy said. "Then schedule another vet visit towards the last week of pregnancy, around day 55 or so, for the expectant mother to have a radiograph of her belly to count puppies."

Keep Them Isolated

"Canine herpesvirus infection causes just a mild cold in adult dogs but can cause abortion in pregnancy as well as death in newborn puppies (aka fading puppy syndrome). Most dogs that have this virus are asymptomatic carriers and there is no approved vaccine available against it. So the best way to prevent infection is to isolate mom completely during the three weeks prior to delivery and the three weeks after delivery. This means absolutely no contact with other dogs. Bear this in mind when scheduling and visiting your vet—you don't want to be hanging around a packed waiting room with mom," he said.

The viral video gained over 190,000 likes and 2,000 comments.

"I'm gonna need your address and a visiting schedule. I have to be in the middle of that puppy cuddle puddle," said one user.

Another user commented: "Vet needs a new ultrasound machine. Good healthy looking pups."

Newsweek has reached out to Jana Aquilina via TikTok for comment.

