Puppy Visibly Annoyed by Her Own Leg While Sat on Couch Delights Viewers

A young cane corso dog getting annoyed with its own leg while trying to take a nap on the sofa has been viewed over 730,000 times on TikTok, with users finding the footage highly amusing.

"Funniest thing I've seen today," said one user.

In the video Zavia, a black cane corso, can be seen lying on the sofa in the sun while her pesky back leg simply won't stay put. The large dog can be heard growling while trying to keep her back leg curled up next to her, but she's simply too big for the sofa and it continually slides off.

"She looks like a pup, wonder if she's thinking 'I used to fit in this couch just fine.. what is going on!!'" At the end of the video, Zavia lies with her back legs behind her looking thoroughly fed up.

Another user agreed: "That's a big boy. Looks young too. Yep, got to get a bigger couch."

A file photo of a cane corso.

Described by the American Kennel Club (AKC) as "smart, trainable, and of noble bearing, the assertive and confident cane corso is a peerless protector."

The cane corso can trace its ancestry back to the Roman Empire, although by the 20th century it was all but extinct. According to the AKC, however, some specimens did survive in Italy, and in the 1970s the breed was revived. The Society of Cane Corso Lovers was formed in 1983 and by the 1990s they were being exhibited in European dog shows. The breed was recognized by the AKC in 2010.

"As with any other big guardian dog, responsible breeding and early socialization with people and other dogs is vital," said the AKC.

A cane corso owner will need to buy specific toys and accessories, as Zavia proves in her video. "If you already own one or are considering a new cane corso puppy, having the right items ready can make all the difference," said Pet apparel suppliers The Retrievist. As they can grow to up to 100lbs, standard dog toys and accessories just won't do. The Retrievist suggest these items:

A large crate to grow in to

A strong leash and a collar

A large bed

Big toys that it won't swallow

And ID tag and a microchip

