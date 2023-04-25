Funny

Puppy Visibly Annoyed by Her Own Leg While Sat on Couch Delights Viewers

By
Funny Dogs Pets Animals Life

A young cane corso dog getting annoyed with its own leg while trying to take a nap on the sofa has been viewed over 730,000 times on TikTok, with users finding the footage highly amusing.

"Funniest thing I've seen today," said one user.

In the video Zavia, a black cane corso, can be seen lying on the sofa in the sun while her pesky back leg simply won't stay put. The large dog can be heard growling while trying to keep her back leg curled up next to her, but she's simply too big for the sofa and it continually slides off.

"She looks like a pup, wonder if she's thinking 'I used to fit in this couch just fine.. what is going on!!'" At the end of the video, Zavia lies with her back legs behind her looking thoroughly fed up.

Another user agreed: "That's a big boy. Looks young too. Yep, got to get a bigger couch."

Cane Corso Dog
A file photo of a cane corso. An adorable young dog trying to fit comfortably on a small sofa has gone viral on TikTok. sanjagrujic/Getty Images

Described by the American Kennel Club (AKC) as "smart, trainable, and of noble bearing, the assertive and confident cane corso is a peerless protector."

The cane corso can trace its ancestry back to the Roman Empire, although by the 20th century it was all but extinct. According to the AKC, however, some specimens did survive in Italy, and in the 1970s the breed was revived. The Society of Cane Corso Lovers was formed in 1983 and by the 1990s they were being exhibited in European dog shows. The breed was recognized by the AKC in 2010.

@zaviathecorso

Getting annoyed at her own leg #canecorso

♬ original sound - Zavia
@zaviathecorso

"As with any other big guardian dog, responsible breeding and early socialization with people and other dogs is vital," said the AKC.

A cane corso owner will need to buy specific toys and accessories, as Zavia proves in her video. "If you already own one or are considering a new cane corso puppy, having the right items ready can make all the difference," said Pet apparel suppliers The Retrievist. As they can grow to up to 100lbs, standard dog toys and accessories just won't do. The Retrievist suggest these items:

  • A large crate to grow in to
  • A strong leash and a collar
  • A large bed
  • Big toys that it won't swallow
  • And ID tag and a microchip

Newsweek has reached out to Zaviathecorso via TikTok for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Fox News
CNN
Tucker Carlson
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin Fox News CNN Tucker Carlson
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

May 05
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
May 05
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC