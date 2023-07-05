Capitol Rioter Has Ominous Warning for Kevin McCarthy

A Capitol rioter who was recently arrested made ominous warnings to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy last month.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney's Office in Washington, D.C., filed a court document this week detailing comments that 37-year-old Taylor Taranto made aimed at McCarthy on YouTube. Taranto was previously charged in the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and his online activities were being monitored by the FBI due to his involvement.

The court document states that on June 28, 2023, Taranto began live streaming on YouTube and spoke about McCarthy allegedly saying "Coming at you McCarthy. Can't stop what's coming. Nothing can stop what's coming."

It's unclear what the suspect was referring to. The revelation comes shortly after Taranto was arrested near former President Barack Obama's residence in D.C.

Kevin McCarthy speaks at the U.S. Capitol on July 1, 2021, in Washington, D.C. Court documents show that a Capitol rioter made threats to McCarthy last month. Alex Wong/Getty

The Washington D.C. Metro Police previously told Newsweek that Taranto had been "charged with Fugitive from Justice, pursuant to an arrest warrant" after MPD officers and "federal law enforcement partners" nabbed the suspect in the 2400 block of Kalorama Road.

When he was arrested, officers discovered that he was in possession of a machete, two firearms and 400 rounds of ammunition, according to the Associated Press.

The court document stated that on June 28, Taranto made several comments on a live stream "indicating that he intended to blow up his vehicle at NIST [National Institute of Standards and Technology], including a statement that he had a detonator, that he was on a 'one way mission,' and that the vehicle was self-driving so he would not have to be anywhere near it when it 'went off.'"

The MPD told Newsweek after Taranto's arrest that officers had "requested MPD's Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Team to perform a vehicle sweep of the individual's van near the location of the arrest." The authorities determined there was no active threat to the community at that time.

Prosecutors said in the court document that Taranto posted on Truth Social on June 29 that he was outside Obama's residence.

"Taranto used his own Truth Social account to re-post the address. On Telegram, Taranto then stated, 'We got these losers surrounded! See you in hell, Podesta's and Obama's,'" the document said. "Podesta" likely refers to former White House counselor and current senior adviser to the White House Office on Clean Energy Innovation and Implementation, John Podesta.

Taranto was charged in connection to the Capitol riot after videos obtained by law enforcement officials showed him entering the building on January 6 "wearing a dark jacket and baseball cap and carrying a black cane with a pointed handle."

Prosecutors also said that since his involvement in the January 6 riots, Taranto has continued to post about it on social media including a video of himself in the building.

Newsweek reached out to McCarthy's press secretary via email and Taranto's lawyer for comment.