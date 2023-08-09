Car of Missing California Teen Katherine Schneider Found Near State Park

The vehicle a missing California teenager was last seen in has been found close to a state park.

Katherine Schneider, 17, was last seen leaving her home and driving away in a white 2019 Honda Accord - CA license plate 8KLK251 - on Wednesday, July 5, this year.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office issued a public appeal to find Schneider on its Facebook page on Thursday, August 3. Authorities located her car on August 7, parked close to Castle Rock State Park on Skyline Boulevard, just southwest of San Jose.

Katherine Schneider and her car. The car that missing teenager Katherine Schneider was last seen in has been located near Castle Rock State Park. Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office

The vehicle was empty when it was located, according to NBC affiliate KSBW. Schneider wasn't found near the vehicle and police haven't shared an update in regard to their search.

Schneider is described as a white female juvenile, with straight blonde, mid-back-length hair, and blue eyes. She is estimated to be about 5 feet 5 inches tall and 115 pounds, according to police.

Castle Rock State Park, located in the Santa Cruz Mountains, is known for its lush forests, sculpted sandstone and sweeping vistas, and it's popular with hikers and backpackers.

According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUS), as many as 600,000 people across the country are reported as missing each year. There are currently 3,343 open missing persons cases and 3,839 resolved missing persons cases in California, it says.

Nola Schneider, Katherine's mother, has shared several posts about the case on her Facebook page since the teen went missing.

On Friday, August 4, she said: "Thank you all for your unwavering love and support in our search for Katie Schneider."

The following day, she added: "Today, August 5, 2023, marks the one-month anniversary of the disappearance of our beloved 17-year-old child, Katie.

"We reported Katie's disappearance immediately to law enforcement and have subsequently followed their guidance and direction. We continue to work closely with law enforcement and have delayed going public in part because we wished to honor their efforts to find Katie.

"At the same time, because Katie is a shy, introverted child, we have tried to protect her privacy, and to do whatever we can to find her."

Anyone with information about Schneider's whereabouts has been asked to call the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office at (408) 808-4500.

Alternatively, you can contact the Sheriff's Office Investigative Services anonymous tip line at phone number (408) 808-4431, or email: PIO@shf.sccgov.org.

Newsweek has contacted the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office for comment via email.