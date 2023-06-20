Car Video Captures Moment Cop Using Touch Screen Crashed at 100 mph

Bodycam footage of a police officer playing music and using a touch screen moments before a 100 mph crash that killed another driver in Aurora, Colorado, has gone viral on social media.

The police officer, 26-year-old Eduardo Landeros, faces charges of vehicular homicide-reckless driving and criminally negligent homicide, according to a press release by the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

The driver that died was later identified as 44-year-old Elias Anderson, who was in a Toyota Corolla that Landeros crashed into.

The crash occurred at 8:20 p.m. on March 4 in the Meadow Wood neighborhood as Landeros responded to a 911 call, according to a press release by the City of Aurora.

Following the incident, an internal investigation was launched and the Aurora Police Department scheduled Landeros for an interview on April 26. The day prior he resigned, according to a 9 News report.

The footage of the crash has been viewed more than 200,000 times since being posted on the Breaking911 Twitter page on Monday.

The bodycam footage shows Landeros begin driving and then picking up significant speed. Music can be heard and he uses the touchscreen of the computer inside his vehicle seconds before crashing.

After the crash, Landeros speaks into his radio detailing that he has had an accident and is down. He added that his car had flipped over and he required an ambulance.

"At the time of the crash, the officer was responding to a call of a suspicious incident in the 2300 block of South Blackhawk Street. A 911 caller reported a break-in at a residence," the press release by the City of Aurora said about the incident.

"At 8:20 p.m., the officer was driving north on Chambers Road entering the intersection of Bates Avenue when a crash occurred with a Toyota Corolla.

"The officer's vehicle, a marked Chevy Tahoe, rolled after the crash and came to rest on the roof, trapping the officer inside. Aurora Fire Rescue responded to the crash and transported the officer and the driver to a local hospital.

"The officer sustained serious injuries but is expected to recover. The driver of the Corolla tragically succumbed to his injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital."

Investigators concluded that Landeros was driving at between 104 and 105 mph at the time of the impact. While he was responding to a 911 call, he was not using his emergency lights or siren. He was also not wearing a seat belt.

Colorado State Patrol troopers reconstructed the collision and concluded that Anderson was likely traveling at between 16 and 18 mph at the time of the crash.

Other officers, who were also responding to the 911 call, were not going as fast as Landeros and an affidavit stated they were driving in a "non-emergent fashion." They were not traveling above the speed limit and did not have their lights or sirens activated.

Landeros is currently free on a $5,000 bail and the internal affairs investigation is ongoing.

Newsweek has contacted the Aurora Police Department via email for comment.