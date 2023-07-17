Carlee Russell's Story Turns People Against True Crime Fans

The recent disappearance and discovery of a missing Alabama woman has prompted some social media users to turn against true crime fans for questioning the details of the case.

On Thursday evening, 25-year-old Carlee Russell was reported missing in Hoover, Alabama, after she told a family member that she noticed a toddler walking on the side of Interstate 459. While on the phone with her family member, Russell reportedly screamed and then the call cut off leading to questions from her family and the public.

According to the Hoover Police Department, Russell returned to her family's residence safely on Saturday night and investigators are still working on uncovering any other unknown facts about the case. The department added in a press release on Monday morning that, "As we continue to investigate we will release information that is determined to be factual and pertinent to the public."

However, in an Instagram post, Russell's boyfriend, Thomar Simmons said that she was kidnapped and had been "fighting for her life for 48 hours."

File photo of Carlethia “Carlee” Russell. Social media users questioned the story surrounding Russell's disappearance and safe recovery, leading to backlash online. Hoover Police Department via Twitter

"So until she's physically and mentally stable again she is not able to give any updates or whereabouts on her kidnapper at this very moment," the Instagram post said, which prompted many on social media to question the details of the case. The information released by police never mentioned a possible kidnapping situation.

Newsweek reached out to the Hoover Police Department via email for comment.

Twitter user @RowS96432570 tweeted after Russell was found: #CarleeRussell why don't we have a description of the kidnappers? Glad she's safe but many questions."

A number of social media users have since criticized true crime fans for raising questions about what happened to Russell, rather than celebrating that she was found alive.

I been arguing and cussing folks out all day about this #CarleeRussell situation. Anyone saying it’s a hoax please seek help. And even if it was how does that change your life?? It’s not like YOUR money or time was wasted. 🙄 y’all be so addicted to negativity.. find love — Queen Elizabeth (@lizziethaboss) July 17, 2023

"I been arguing and cussing folks out all day about this #CarleeRussell situation. Anyone saying it's a hoax please seek help. And even if it was how does that change your life?? It's not like YOUR money or time was wasted," Twitter user @lizziethaboss wrote. "y'all be so addicted to negativity.. find love."

Twitter user @RnBMaster tweeted: "First y'all was praying for her safe return home, now she is home, you claim she lied [and] wanted attention? Somebody call a psychiatrist because you people are sick!!"

First y’all was praying for her safe return home, now she is home, you claim she lied an wanted attention? Somebody call a psychiatrist because you people are sick!! #CarleeRussell pic.twitter.com/QPeFr9VyZe — DJ Skillz (@RnBMaster) July 16, 2023

Twitter user @khay_lah_nee said, "I wonder if y'all are upset about #CarleeRussell because she was returned so quickly... isn't that what we wanted? What y'all were praying for? A SWIFT and safe return home??? Not everything is a conspiracy."

I wonder if y’all are upset about #CarleeRussell because she was returned so quickly… isn’t that what we wanted? What y’all were praying for? A SWIFT and safe return home??? Not everything is a conspiracy. — 🥂Rihanna’s Child Raining Chaos🥂 (@khay_lah_nee) July 17, 2023

On the other hand, some social media users said it was normal to have questions on the case, such as Twitter user @moonewitch who wrote, "I don't understand why some folks are mad that others want answers, regarding this situation. It's perfectly normal to want to know what happened to her & the status of the child she said she saw. The folks who rooted & prayed for her safe return have questions. #CarleeRussell."

I don't understand why some folks are mad that others want answers, regarding this situation. It's perfectly normal to want to know what happened to her & the status of the child she said she saw. The folks who rooted & prayed for her safe return have questions.#CarleeRussell — TriciaAnne(Ashton.B) (@moonewitch) July 17, 2023

Over the past several years true crime has garnered the interest of many Americans with online sleuths following major cases like the 2021 disappearance and murder of Gabby Petito, as well as the fatal stabbings of four University of Idaho students last year.

Following the University of Idaho murders, the Moscow Police Department repeatedly urged the public to avoid listening and sharing online rumors about the case and to instead, only follow information released by law enforcement officials involved in the case.

In 2022, a poll conducted by YouGov found that half of Americans say they enjoy consuming content in the true crime genre and 35 percent of respondents said they consumed true crime content at least once a week.