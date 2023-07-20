Carlee Russell's Google Searches in the Days Before Disappearance

Alabama police revealed that Carlethia "Carlee" Russell, the 25-year-old Hoover resident who went missing on July 13 and reappeared at her parents' home 48 hours later, made some suspicious internet searches in the day leading up to her disappearance.

Russell was driving back home from work on Interstate 459 when she called 911 about an unaccompanied toddler she said she had spotted walking alone on the side of the road. She then called a family member as she was approaching the child, but the communication was interrupted.

The 25-year-old nursing student then disappeared for 48 hours. She returned to her parents' home on foot on Saturday, July 15, and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Carlethia “Carlee” Russell disappeared on Thursday night and returned home on foot on Saturday. Hoover Police Department via Twitter

Her boyfriend, Thomar Simmons, talked of Russell "fighting for her life for 48 hours" after her return and mentioned a "kidnapper." But the fact that the Hoover Police Department never mentioned a kidnapping or a possible assailant in their updates on the investigation led many online observers to question whether Russell had staged her abduction.

Information shared by Hoover police on Wednesday about Russell's internet searches before disappearing raised more questions about her version of events.

According to officials, on July 11, at 7:30 a.m.—two days before her disappearance— Russell searched if "you have to pay for an amber alert."

On July 13, at 1:03 a.m.—the day of her disappearance—she searched for "How to take money from a register without being caught."

On July 13, at 2:13 a.m. she searched for "Birmingham bus station." At 2:35 a.m. she searched: "One-way bus ticket to Birmingham bus station to Nashville" with a departure date of July 13. At 12:10 p.m., according to police. Russell also searched for the movie Taken, a film about being abducted.

Officials said there were two searches about amber alerts made on a computer at Russell's workplace on July 13, including one searching for the maximum age for an amber alert.

NEW TODAY: Alabama police reveal Carlee Russell's Google searches leading up to her disappearance:



-"Need to pay/max age for an Amber Alert?"

-"How to take money from register w/o being caught" -"Birmingham bus station"

-"One way bus ticket to Nashville"

-"The movie 'Taken'" pic.twitter.com/QFccdEuyP7 — WEAR ABC 3 (@weartv) July 19, 2023

Other searches on Russell's phone appear to "shed some light on her mindset," officials said, but out of respect for Russell's and her family's privacy authorities refused to share them with the public.

Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis said that there are "many questions left to be answered, but only Carlee can provide those answers."

In her initial statement to officers at the hospital, Russell said she was abducted by a man with orange hair and a bald spot who "came out of the trees" when she was checking on the child. She said she was forced into a car and brought to a trailer, where she could hear a woman and a baby but could not see them.

She told police she was forced to undress and the man took pictures of her. She was then placed into a car from which she was able to escape and walk back home.

Police said investigators couldn't prove most of the woman's initial statements about a missing child and a kidnapper, and they have no reason to believe there's a threat to public safety related to the case.

Russell has so far refused to be interviewed again.

In an interview with NBC News on Tuesday, Russell's mother, Talitha Robinson-Russell, asked the public to stop speculating about the case because it was "upsetting to Carlee."

Robinson-Russell said the response from the public has been malicious, and that speculation and the "completely false allegations" about the circumstances behind Russell's disappearance are "only making things worse."

"I didn't know people could be so evil," she said.