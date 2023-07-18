Carlee Russell's Neighbors Demand Answers From Police: 'ASAP!'

People who live and work in the area where Carlethia "Carlee" Russell disappeared on Thursday, only to reappear at her parents' home 48 hours later, are asking for the police to let them know if there's a kidnapper on the loose.

Russell, a 25-year-old nursing student living in Hoover, Alabama, disappeared on Thursday night while driving back home from work. She was on Interstate 459 when she called 911 about an unaccompanied toddler walking on the side of the road.

She was on the phone with a family member shortly after when she pulled over and got out of her red Mercedes to check on the child, but the communication was suddenly interrupted after she addressed the toddler. Russell then disappeared, with police at the scene finding her vehicle abandoned where she had left it, with the engine still on.

The woman reappeared at her parents' home's door on Saturday, which she had reached by foot, according to police. Officials called to the scene brought her to a local hospital where she was treated and then released.

Carlethia "Carlee" Russell returned home on Saturday after disappearing on Thursday night while driving down I-459. It's not yet clear what happened in the 48 hours in between. Hoover Police Department via Twitter

Days later, there are still many unanswered questions around Russell's disappearance. While her boyfriend published an Instagram post after Russell's return saying she had been "fighting for her life for 48 hours" and mentioned a "kidnapper," the Hoover Police Department has made no mention of a kidnapper in its updates on the investigation—nor has it launched an investigation into a missing child.

The Hoover Police are still investigating the case, and said that they will continue to "release information that is determined to be factual and pertinent to the public."

But many living in the area where Russell disappeared complained about not being given enough information about what happened—and whether there's a risk to the community.

"​​First I want to say I am so thankful she is home. No matter if she was found or came home on her own," a woman living in the area wrote on Facebook, responding to the latest update by Hoover police.

"While that piece of the puzzle is important, I would like to know if this was an abduction, if so is there a sketch or description of the abductor? You see many of us in this community have daughters and even ourselves who are caring, concerned human beings who if we saw a child in distress would stop in an instant to help that child. So HPD and respectfully Carlee's family, we have the right to know whether our safety is in danger as well."

The woman went on to say she was "also very bothered and concerned if there was a child (toddler) being exploited and used as bait why no one seems focused on the safety of the child."

"If there is a kidnapper on the loose, the women of the Birmingham area need to know this and ASAP!," another added. Another resident echoed her words, saying that as much as she understood the Russell family's need for privacy, "we are the same ppl that was ready to do whatever to help find the young lady!!!" and deserve to know the truth.

Talking to Newsweek about the case, Jennifer Coffindaffer, a retired FBI special agent and now a law enforcement expert for Eagle Security Group, said she found it strange that the police is not looking for Russell's possible kidnapper—or the child she saw on I-459.

"There's no child reported missing out here, and police have not warned people that there's an assailant on the loose. And I find the absence of any such notice opportunities or communication with the media to be insightful," she said.

That would suggest that either Russell was, in fact, not the victim of an abduction, or the culprit has already been apprehended.

"But that really doesn't make sense because I think they would have announced that," Coffindaffer said.

Newsweek has contacted the Hoover Police Department for comment by email.