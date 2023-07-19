Carlee Russell Researched Amber Alerts Before Disappearance

The latest update on Carlee Russell's disappearance revealed that she made several searches related to Amber Alerts in the days and hours leading up to her disappearance on July 13.

Police provided many answers to questions about Russell's disappearance in a press conference on Wednesday afternoon. It is the latest development in a case that has captivated the nation after the 25-year-old woman went missing in Hoover, Alabama, on the night of July 13 and returned home on foot two days later.

Police provided an update to the case in which they described Russell's actions leading up to her disappearance.

Russell's internet searches

On July 11, Russell searched the term "Do you have to pay for an Amber Alert?" on her cell phone.

On July 13, Russell made two searches about Amber Alerts on her work computer. One of the searches was about the maximum age for an Amber Alert. Russell also searched the movie Taken, which is about an abduction, as well as how to steal from a register without being caught and information about Birmingham bus tickets.

Police also revealed that Russell "concealed" a dark-colored bathrobe and a roll of toilet paper upon leaving work on July 13. During the press conference, police described the actions leading up to Russell's disappearance, including playing the 911 call in its entirety.

The Hoover Police Department held a press conference on July 19 to provide an update on the investigation into the disappearance of Carlee Russell. Courtesy of Hoover Police Department

What happened to Carlee Russell?

On the night Russell went missing, she pulled over on Interstate 459 South in Hoover after seeing a male toddler walking along the side of the road. Russell stopped to check on the toddler and called 911 to alert officials of the situation. She then called a family member, who heard Russell scream before the call disconnected.

Police arrived on scene five minutes later to find Russell's wig, cellphone and purse near her vehicle, which was unlocked and running. Russell and the toddler were nowhere to be found. A search was launched, and donations poured into the Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama to help.

Russell describes her abduction

While on the phone with 911, Russell said she was following a toddler walking along the side of the road. Russell described the toddler as being around 3 years old with no shoes. Russell's 911 call lasted two minutes and 45 seconds. According to surveillance footage, Russell's car drove 600 yards during the call, meaning that the toddler would've had to walk six football fields with no shoes in under three minutes.

Upon her return on July 15, Russell was interviewed by police. At this time, she described two abductors, a white male with orange hair and a female whom she said she never saw. Russell alleged that the man approached her while she was following the toddler. The man allegedly picked Russell up and forced her over a fence and into a car. At some point, Russell was moved to the trailer of an 18-wheeler.

Russell alleged that she escaped the 18-wheeler and ran but was recaptured and placed into a car. She described being forced to undress, and she alleged that her abductors took photos of her.

Police have requested a second interview with Russell, but this interview has not been granted.

Before the latest details emerged, rumors spread widely on social media accusing Russell of making up the story.

"Fighting for her life"

Public confusion grew in the case after Russell returned home on foot two days later. After she returned, Russell's boyfriend, Thomar Simmons, posted on Instagram that Russell had been "fighting for her life" while she was missing. Russell's mother Talitha Robinson-Russell reiterated this statement in an exclusive interview with NBC News on Tuesday, in which she said Russell had fought for her life physically and mentally.

Upon her return home, Russell had a cut lip, a torn shirt and said that her head hurt.

At the Wednesday press conference, police said that the investigation was still ongoing but that there was no threat to the public.