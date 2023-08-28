Carnival Cruise 'Glitch' Sparks Customer Rush for Discount Drinks

A glitch on the Carnival Cruise website sparked a rush of customers trying to book a deal that seemed to offer notable discounts on its alcohol package.

However, Carnival Brand Ambassador John Heald dashed the hopes of wannabe cruise boozers who believed they had managed to get a discount on the Cheers! drinks package when booking this weekend.

The glitch calculated steep discounts for guests booking the package from Friday, August 25, into the early hours of Saturday, August 26, according to the cruise outlet Cruisehive. Full details of the discount were not immediately available.

Addressing the glitch, Carnival Cruise Line's Senior Manager of Public Relations Matt Lupoli told Newsweek: "The IT issue related to Cheers! Sales on Carnival.com [has] been resolved. The price per day was correctly displayed but the calculation in the checkout cart was in error.

The Carnival Radiance cruise ship is seen at Avalon harbor in Avalon, California, on May 19, 2023. A glitch on the Carnival Cruise website sparked a rush of customers trying to book a deal that seemed to offer notable discounts on an alcohol package. Getty

"All guests who booked [with] this glitch will get a refund of their purchase and a one-time discount code should they wish to repurchase."

The same message was also shared by Heald on his Facebook page on Sunday, August 27.

According to the Carnival website, the Cheers! package starts at $59.95 per person per day and is eligible for people aged 21 and over.

It includes all spirits, including cocktails, beer, and wine by the glass, in addition to sodas, specialty coffee, hot tea as well as 500ml bottled water.

The deal activates at 6 a.m. on the second day of cruises for ships sailing from Texas and New York.

In 2022, 58.3 million Americans considered going on a cruise within the next two years, according to the American Automobile Association.

Travel booking data collected by AAA found a strong uptick in 2022 bookings, which returned to near pre-pandemic levels, with 41 percent of Americans who said they were likely to go on a cruise citing a better understanding of the risks presented by COVID-19 as influencing their decision.

AAA Vice President Paula Twidale said in 2022: "Cruising is a unique experience because it's as much about the journey as it is the destination.

In one sailing, you may visit new corners of the world. And the best part—there is something onboard that appeals to every age."

Heald said in an initial post that work was being done to sort out issues that persisted on the website.

He added: "The website remains down and is affecting your purchases for which I am sincerely sorry. I promise my colleagues are working so hard on this."