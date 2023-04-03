Culture

Carrie Underwood's Legs at CMT Music Awards Spark Debate

Carrie Underwood's legs became a surprising talking point at the CMT Music Awards on Sunday night.

The country music singer was nominated for several awards, presented one, and performed her song "Hate My Heart" at the ceremony, but it was her legs that got the internet talking.

Underwood, who turned 40 in March, wore a sparkly silver outfit that accentuated her pins—something that was commented on, and occasionally criticized by social media users.

"Carrie Underwood should never not show off her legs," wrote the official account for the podcast Chicks In The Office, sharing a picture of Underwood on the red carpet.

Carrie Underwood and legs inset
Main image, Carrie Underwood is pictured at the CMT Music Awards in Austin, Texas, on Sunday, April 2, 2023. Underwood's legs, inset, have become a talking point on social media. Rick Kern / Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

"I just want legs like Carrie Underwood," one user wrote after seeing her at the CMT Music Awards, while another stated she has "the best legs in the business."

Not everyone agreed though, as comments included "too muscular" "too bulky" and "deformed."

Still, Underwood's legs have received compliments throughout her career and many fans have shared pictures and praise for her appendages on social media. There are even two Twitter accounts dedicated to her legs, called @CarriesLeftLeg and @UnderwoodLegs (though they appear to be inactive now).

In 2021, celebrity personal trainer Erin Oprea said she was often asked about how she helped Underwood develop her legs and shared a TikTok video in response.

"I get this question a lot. So I trained Carrie Underwood for 11 years, we made those beautiful muscles," Oprea said in the video.

@erinoprea

Reply to @lindseyjoy09 My favortie move is Squat into a Lunge! #fyp #foryoupage #nashville #fitness #legs #carrieunderwood

♬ original sound - Erin Oprea

Underwood was one of dozens of of musicians who performed at the 2023 CMT Music Awards at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Sunday night, alongside the likes of Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Keith Urban and Shania Twain.

Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown hosted the event, with Jelly Roll walking away with the most awards on the night: Male Video of the Year, Male Breakthrough Video of the Year and CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year.

Underwood was nominated for two awards, but lost out on the Female Video of the Year prize to Lainey Wilson and the Video of the Year award went to Kane and Katelyn Brown.

Although she lost out on Sunday, Underwood is the most successful artist in CMT Music Awards history, having won 25 awards.

