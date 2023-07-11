News

Is the Viral Casey DeSantis' Eyebrows Photo Real?

By
News Casey DeSantis Ron DeSantis Viral photo Viral

An image of Casey DeSantis with possibly augmented thick eyebrows has been circulating on Twitter, with many social media users mocking her appearance.

Casey DeSantis, wife of Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida and a prominent candidate seeking the GOP presidential nomination in 2024, has also been dubbed "America's Karen" by some social media users.

"Eddie Munster sues Casey DeSantis for copyright infringement," Twitter user spencedbyus wrote.

Casey DeSantis
Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis delivers speaks alongside her husband Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during a stop on his "Our Great American Comeback" Tour on June 1, 2023 in Laconia, New Hampshire. An image of Casey DeSantis has begun to circulate on social media with many mocking her appearance. Getty

"America's Karen...Casey DeSantis," user MarcMichales wrote.

"So isit Karen DeSantis from now on," Biden_my_Time also joked.

However, questions have arisen as to whether the viral image is even real.

Newsweek can confirm that many of the images that have begun circulating of DeSantis have been edited to increase the size of her eyebrows.

The original image began circulating on June 17 and showed DeSantis with smaller eyebrows. Political commentator Ron Filipkowski shared the image and stated it was DeSantis arriving at the Basque Fry event at Corley Ranch in Gardnerville in Nevada.

Back in June, DeSantis also received mockery from Twitter users, however the images that circulated had not been edited.

"Her eyebrow esthetician voted for Biden," Twitter user hilaryluros wrote.

"Eyebrows can make you, or break you, and [Casey DeSantis] is broken," user WMDeanFrench wrote.

Some Twitter users came to the defense of Casey DeSantis and said it was important to criticize the Florida governor's policies rather than his wife's appearance.

"Okay I'll say it. Can we not do this? Can we please not attack the wives of candidates we disagree with to get clicks and likes?"user Gail Helt wrote.

"(This c*** is also why more women don't enter politics). Stick to criticizing Ron's fascism, not Casey's appearance."

Earlier this week, Fox News hosts and guests also reflected on the mockery Casey DeSantis has taken and defended the First Lady of Florida.

On Sunday, Fox News host Ainsley Earhardt said: "On other networks they were calling Ron DeSantis' wife, Casey, the Walmart Melania. I don't think that is degrading, it is not an insult, I love Melania, I think she is beautiful and I love Walmart."

Host Brian Kilmeade also defended Casey DeSantis and said: "She's going to bat for moms and parents. She should say, 'guilty as charged, that's my message.'...That's her focus and she's unbelievably eloquent on the microphone."

Former GOP Representative David Jolly, who left the Republican Party over its embrace of former President Donald Trump, said that some people still perceive her as "America's Karen" despite, in his opinion, proving to be charismatic on her husband's campaign trail.

Newsweek has contacted Casey DeSantis via her website for comment.

