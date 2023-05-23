Mystery As Missouri Police Find Abandoned Car of Missing Doctor

Police have discovered the abandoned vehicle of a 49-year-old doctor who was reported missing after failing to turn up to work.

John Forsyth of Cassville, Missouri, was last seen on Sunday, May 21, at 7:00 a.m. and has not been seen since, according to authorities.

On Monday, the Cassville Police Department issued a missing person press release on its Facebook page and gave further details about his disappearance.

Forsyth is described as being 5 feet,11 inches tall and 180 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with blue/gray pants.

Authorities also noted that his vehicle was later located in a park near the Cassville Aquatic Center.

Sergeant Donald Privett of the Cassville Missouri Police Department spoke to local media about the disappearance and the discovery of the car belonging to Forsyth.

Speaking to KY3 News, he said that Forsyth left his shift at the ER Mercy Cassville at 7 a.m. Sunday morning, but concerns were raised when he failed to show up for his next shift.

Privett said: "That is the last time anyone can verify seeing him. He was meant to report back to the emergency room at Mercy at 7 p.m.

"[Forsyth's fiancée] said this was completely out of character for him, he never misses work."

According to a KY3 News report, as authorities conducted an unrelated investigation in the area on Sunday, a police officer found a vehicle that would later be identified as Forsyth's.

The officer saw no one inside and ran the license plates in their system to find out if it was stolen due to its odd location, but the plates came up clean, so they moved on.

Relaying what Forsyth's fiancée told investigators, Privett said there was no reason for the doctor to be in that area. He also reiterated that they were told Forsyth does not regularly go for walks.

Privett continued: "The way that we found the vehicle, it was unsecured, the keys were in it."

Authorities have said at this time there is no reason to believe foul play is involved. The Facebook press release also stated police do not believe there is any broader threat to the public.

Police have asked that if any members of the public have any information or have seen John Forsyth, please call Barry County E911 at (417) 847-3121 or message their Facebook page. Alternatively, members of the public can call crime stoppers 1-888-635-8477.

Newsweek has contacted the Cassville Missouri Police Department via email for comment.