Cat Intrigued by Brother on Anesthetic Leaves Internet in Stitches-'Statue'

A hilarious video of a dazed cat coming off anesthesia has gone viral on TikTok, with over 1.8 million views.

In the video posted to the page Goose + Lentil, a ginger cat named Goose can be seen lying down staring into the distance, not engaging at all with a black cat called Lentil, who is sniffing around his face.

The text reads "Goose is coming off anesthesia...Lentil doesn't understand why her brother is a statue." In a previous video Goose's owner explained that he recently underwent oral surgery and needed to be anesthetized.

"Lentil says the lights are on but that house empty" said one user, while another advised "It's actually best to keep them separated for a while until he's off anesthesia."

Many cat owners will have to care for their pets after surgery at some point in their lives, whether it's after a spaying procedure, or something else. Your cat won't understand what's going on, especially if it has been given pain killers or anesthesia, so it's important to know how to best care for your feline companion.

It can be a good idea to prepare your home for your cat's return before you pick them up. VCA Animal Hospitals says that it's important to create a warm and comfortable space with a soft clean bed, "ideally in a quiet and draft free room at a comfortable room temperature (68 – 75 degrees Fahrenheit)." It also recommends your cat stays indoors until fully recovered to reduce to the risk of infection.

It says that if your cat is incredibly drowsy, like poor Goose in this video, this is normal for a day or two. "Over the next 24 – 48 hours" it says, "your cat's behavior should gradually return to normal. However, do not hesitate to contact the hospital if you are concerned".

In the video, Goose can be seen with a plaster on his foreleg, despite the surgery being in his mouth. This may be where the anesthesia was administered, or it may be where intravenous fluids were administered to make sure the animal was properly hydrated.

It may be tempting to overload your pet with treats and food after surgery, but most likely they will be feeling pretty nauseous from the anesthetic. Pet nutrition brand Purina suggests that your cat may not be up for their usual plate of food.

"After their operation, offer them something small and light – most cats love things like chicken and fish," it suggests, "and since they're also nutritious these are good post-operation meals.

"If these aren't options for you, just use their normal food but only give them a quarter of what they would normally have. Your vet might even give you a specific type of food to feed your cat. Whatever meal you provide, make sure they have lots of clean water to go with it."

Newsweek has reached out to Goose + Lentil for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.