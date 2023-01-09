Cat Getting Bathed To Get Rid of Fleas Has Internet in Hysterics: 'Help Me'

An extremely displeased cat receiving a bath to help treat its fleas has gone viral on TikTok, with the video amassing over 3.5 million views.

In the video, Cream the cat is gradually dipped in the bathtub by his owner, resulting in lots of unhappy squeals from the feline as he writhes to get out. After being eased into the water by his new owner, Cream starts to accept his fate and lies there, looking very annoyed by the whole situation.

When speaking to Newsweek, @k8lyn1738 said: "My friend got her first cat and found out that he had fleas, so we gave him a flea bath to get rid of the dirt and the majority of the fleas. Then we put on a topical treatment afterwards."

When it comes to treating fleas, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) writes: "Every pet in the home must be treated. Thoroughly bathe pets with soap and water, then comb with a flea comb.

"Pay careful attention to face and neck regions, and the area in front of the tail. Soap will act as a gentle insecticide to kill adult fleas."

As shown by Cream's disconsolate reaction in the TikTok video, bathing cats can be a treacherously difficult task for any owner. Thankfully for pet owners struggling to entice their pets into the bathtub for a cleansing soak, there are tips out there for the best ways to ease the burden.

Dog food manufacturer Purina has some tips on its website for the best ways of getting through a dog or cat bath with minimal trouble. "Fill the bath with enough warm (not hot) water to wash your cat and lower them gently into it," says Purina.

"The sound of running water usually unsettles cats, so it would be best to do this before bringing them into the bathroom. For that same reason, avoid using the shower head when bathing cats and instead use a small jug for more efficiency. Another important thing is to take it slow and minimize loud sounds that might unsettle the cat."

Cream's look of displeasure and groans of misery have earned him a huge fanbase online after the video was posted on December 29, by @k8lyn1738, thought to be in the U.S. The caption of the video reads: "He makes the funniest noise, but Cream is all better now."

Since the video was shared online, it has amassed over 450,000 likes and over a thousand comments. One TikTok user commented saying "HELP – I AM LAUGHING SO HARD", while another admirer commented, "The way they hate the water at first, then after they just chill in the water is the best."

Hopefully that's the last of Cream's fleas and he won't have to endure another bath any time soon, but if he does, there's an army of devoted TikTok users to follow along with his recovery.

