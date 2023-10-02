Heartwarming

Mama Cat Begging Human to Guard Her Litter of Kittens Melts Hearts Online

There's no doubt that parenting is a daunting prospect, which is why one cat has gladly brought in reinforcements to help, in the shape of her owner.

After the cat, Zara, had her litter in September, it wasn't long before she sought the help of her owner to "guard her babies at all times." In the adorable video, Zara gets her owner's attention before guiding her to where the kittens are laying, so they can both watch them together.

As a "first time mama cat," Zara clearly feels more comfortable when she and her human are both with the kittens and keeping them safe. Since the video was posted on TikTok under the username @jaxzara on September 20, it has already been viewed more than 2.7 million times and received over 374,000 likes. Alongside the viral video, Zara's owner wrote the caption: "Mama needs me to help."

@jaxzara

Mama needs me to help 🥹 #catsoftiktok #catlover #cat #cute #kittensoftiktok #fy #foryou #seratonin

♬ original sound - Jax&Zara

After welcoming kittens, most cats will be quite independent and provide their litter with everything they need, but owners should be on hand to look for any changes in behavior. The U.K. charity Cats Protection says that owners should keep the mom and her kittens in a warm and peaceful room to themselves.

Other pets should be kept apart, and their bedding must be regularly cleaned and dried. Cats will lick their newborn kittens, and Cats Protection says that they may even move the litter if they feel there is a safer or warmer spot elsewhere.

The mother cat will also be incredibly protective over her new babies, so she may behave differently towards the owner at first. However, she should return to her usual ways after a few weeks, and it's important for owners to give the cat the space she needs.

From the TikTok video, Zara has had enough space from her owner and now wants her to be on hand to help out instead. The cat looks incredibly proud of her kittens and wants to share that glory with her owner in the room too.

Cat getting owner's attention
A cat getting its owner's attention. A feline pet has melted many hearts online after getting her owner to come and watch her kittens with her. Chalabala/Getty Images

Zara's owner has continued to share videos of the new feline parents with their kittens, who are improving with every passing day. Since the video went viral on TikTok, it has received almost 2,000 comments, with many users praising how loving the cat is towards her owner.

One comment reads: "She needs you to support her while she supports the kittens."

Another person commented: "She's saying, it's your shift."

Another TikTok user wrote: "She wants your attention but doesn't want to leave her kittens to get it."

Newsweek reached out to @jaxzara via TikTok for comment. We could not verify the details of the video.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC