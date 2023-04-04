Cat's Bizarre Napping Position Delights Internet: 'Check if I'm Alive'

A video of a cat's unusual sleeping position, which shows what "inner peace looks like," has delighted viewers after going viral Sunday on TikTok.

In the video, shared on the platform by the pet's owner under the username Lewieandtommy, the ragdoll cat can be seen lying on the floor with his belly up and enjoying the sunshine in the garden. Its identical sibling sits by its feet, judging him.

The hilarious post comes with a caption that says: "Mum always has to interrupt my naps to check if I'm alive." This is followed by: "So annoying."

A stock image shows a ragdoll cat sleeping. A TikTok video of a ragdoll cat's unusual sleeping position has made a big impression on viewers. Getty Images

According to the Sleep Foundation, more than half of all cats sleep between 12 and 18 hours a day, and about 40 percent of cats sleep over 18 hours. As they grow older, most cats sleep for more hours daily.

The way cats sleep can sometimes help you to understand their behavior and what they're feeling, according to a previous Newsweek story.

Sleeping belly up is a positive sleeping position for your kitty, and it shows that the pet is very secure and happy with its surroundings. This also means that the cat trusts you and is willing to expose its vulnerable organs.

If cats use their paws to cover their face while sleeping, they want to be left alone and are using this position as the feline equivalent of a "do not disturb" sign.

The video quickly gained popularity on social media, attracting animal lovers from across the platform. It has so far received over 600,600 views and 106,900 likes.

One user, Ash, commented: "It's criminal that you didn't say big stretch." And Cheeto & Dorito said: "Awww little stretchies!!!!!" Natalie added: "Living his/her life."

Gerfpernk joked: "Not a care in the world kinda nap." And Esmith said: "This is quite possibly the cutest thing ever." Georgia added: "Bestie next to her like yea she at it again."

Oliver Coppen wrote: "Livin their best lives." And Daniel said: "My dog did the same thing but her legs were straight up like rigor mortis." Darian added: "Oh to be a kitty napping on the lawn." Diana joked: "That's what rent-free looks like."

Another user, DaffyDoo, wrote: "Oh my goodness, this made my day." And Angel lamb said: "I imagine that's what having inner peace looks like."

Michael Johnson wrote: "That's a wake up saying 'what year is it' kinda nap." And Lmarie414 added: "They just have no clue how cute they are."

Newsweek could not verify the details of the case and reached out to Lewieandtommy for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.