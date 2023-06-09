Cat Given Black Latex Muzzle by Vet for Being Too 'Spicy'

A "spicy" cat has gone viral after being given a black latex muzzle by the vet, with the look being compared to everything from a plague doctor to Hannibal Lecter.

Suspecting that her 17-year-old cat Jemima had a urinary tract infection (UTI), Emilie from Seattle, Washington, booked an emergency vet trip. However, Jemima's sassy demeanor, combined with the pain, meant a chaotic experience for all involved.

"Unfortunately, she doesn't do well with other humans, animals, or car rides, so she's definitely not a fan of the vet," Emilie told Newsweek. "Because of this, her usual vet visits her at home, but given her advanced age, I didn't want to take any chances."

Photo of Jemima in her cat muzzle. The "spicy" senior feline rocked her "party hat" while waiting for her pain meds, her owner told Newsweek. u/Fluffaykitties

Jemima spent a full morning rushing back and forth from her litter box and yowling, so Emilie took the domestic long hair to the animal hospital. As expected, Jemima freaked out, with her owner wrapping her carrier in her jacket upon arrival to keep her calm.

"She's a biter," Emilie said. "There were a lot of contributing factors to her extra spiciness, but her vet does everything possible to make it an easy process for everyone involved."

So they could inject her with pain medication, the vet offered Jemima a "party hat"—a black latex face-covering—to help her chill out.

"I laughed when they called it that," Emilie said. "While it looks like a muzzle, it acted more as a calming device."

Jemima copes better at veterinary appointments when her vision is obscured, but the party hat didn't stay on for very long once the meds kicked in.

Describing her as a "introverted house gremlin," Jemima hates everyone but Emilie. Although she doesn't do well in social situations, Jemima is definitely the boss at home.

Photo of Jemima lying on her owner's sneaker. Emilie told Newsweek that the 17-year-old cat is an "introverted house gremlin." u/Fluffaykitties

"She walks around the house flaunting her tail, enjoys watching birds and squirrels from the window, and is a big fan of napping on screen during work calls," Emilie said.

Fortunately, Jemima has since recovered from her UTI and is back to her spicy best. Emilie shared a snap of the dramatic feline and party hat to Reddit's r/Cats community, where it received 14,000 upvotes.

"Luke, I am your father," wrote First_Play5335, comparing the mask to Darth Vader's helmet, while gudbote dubbed it "the Hannibal Lecter cosplay for cats."

"The plague doctor look, it's the fashion choice of the season," posted JCBashBash.

"She wears the cone of shame!" wrote Eastern-Reception570.

NoUnderstanding4058 commented: "I guess all it takes is a festive accessory to become the life of the party!"

