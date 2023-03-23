Boss Cat Rules Over Golden Retriever Duo: 'Has Them Trained'

A video showing a cat ruling over two golden retrievers in a home has gone viral on TikTok, where it had garnered over 374,000 views at the time of writing.

A message overlaid on the video shared by TikToker @its.a.dougs.life read: "Who's the bada$$?"

A voice in the video as well as a message in the clip said: "You guys wanna come down stairs?" as two golden retrievers (Douglas and Morgan) were seen peering over the top of a flight of stairs. A cat (Cinnamon) was seen laying across one of the steps.

"Come on, it's just Cinnamon," the voice said. "He does not care at all," it added, as a message on the screen read "Cinnamon aka bad a$$" before the clip ended.

While dogs and cats are often portrayed as "mortal enemies," as in the latest viral video, "more and more often, dogs and cats live under the same roof" and "most cohabitations are peaceful," according to an August 2020 study in the peer-reviewed journal PLOS One.

The study found that dogs and cats that live together eat in different places and show different mutual interactions. More dogs were found to lick cats and more cats were reported to ignore dogs than vice versa. However, most dogs and cats were found to sleep together "at least occasionally" as well as play together.

The research showed that "although some body postures, such as the tail's position, are interpreted differently by the two species, the greater proportions of dogs and cats show a relaxed response to several kinds of approaches of their roommate.

"It is true that they speak different languages, but they seem to understand each other well and interpret each other's approaches in the right way," the study said.

Good early life experiences as well as age and breed play a role in how well cats and dogs may get along, according to experts.

Zazie Todd, the author of the books Wag: The Science of Making Your Dog Happy and Purr: The Science of Making Your Cat Happy, previously told Newsweek that the early part of a kitten's life is a sensitive period for socialization. So cats get along better with dogs if they're introduced as kittens.

She said: "A wide range of positive experiences in this time helps them grow up to be friendly, confident, adult cats. So if they have positive experiences with dogs in their first home (with the breeder) and then in your home too while they are still kittens, that's ideal."

The personality and characteristics of the dog breed as well as the age and activity levels of both pets play an important part in their introduction, Pam Johnson-Bennett, the author of several books on cat behavior and training, previously told Newsweek.

Johnson-Bennett, who is the former vice president of the International Association of Animal Behavior Consultants, said the success of the introduction also depends on how well-trained the dog is and how safe the cat feels.

"If you hope to have these two animals become life-long friends, take the time to do a safe, gradual and positive introduction," she said.

The latest video has left users on TikTok in stitches.

User Connie wrote: "Riiiiiiiight. Cinnamon has them trained and knows exactly what he's doing. [crying laughing emojis]."

Kelli Killian wrote: "Ginger cats rule the household [crying laughing emoji]," to which the original poster replied "Facts!!!"

Meesha Moon said: "It's Cinnamon's house, she just lets u live there [crying laughing emojis]."

User raquelooease said "cats are ALWAYS the boss. don't wanna get a pair of claws in their nose," while user1583956880780 wrote: "cats are better dog trainers than people [crying laughing emojis]."

Newsweek has contacted the original poster for comment via TikTok. This video hasn't been independently verified.

