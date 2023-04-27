Unbelievable Moment Cat Leads Owner to Rabbit Nest to Return Baby Bunny

A woman has shared a video, with 12.8 million views, of her cat bringing her a baby rabbit, then leading her straight to the nest.

In the TikTok clip posted by Vera Vertegaal, her cat Ellie brings the days-old rabbit to her. Ellie then leads her through the garden directly to the nest, so the baby can be placed back with its sisters and brothers. Vertegaal told TikTok viewers that the mother rabbit returned and has been seen caring for the babies.

Photo of Vera Vertegaal and her cat Ellie. She told Newsweek that her pet led her straight to the rabbit nest. Vera Vertegaal

Outdoor domestic cats are the top human-caused threat to wildlife in the United States, killing an estimated 1.3 to 3.7 million birds, and 6.3 to 22.3 billion mammals annually. This was according to a 2013 study by Scott R. Loss and other members of the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute, as well as the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Young birds, rabbits and other newborn mammalian wildlife are common prey for cats both wild and domesticated. However, as Vertegaal told Newsweek, Ellie the 5-year-old rescue cat showed "no interest in harming the baby rabbit."

Vertegaal, from Ontario, Canada, said: "Ellie has always been great with small animals. She gets along great with my pet ferret that often roams free around the house. She's never actually caught wildlife before. She's quite lazy and usually likes to just sit on my porch."

Vertegaal added that Ellie "wasn't trying to eat the rabbit or harm it in any way. Even when we went to find the nest, she didn't grab any babies at all. She just sat and watched. I also noticed that the nest was not dug up whatsoever. It was completely covered and showed no signs of her having disturbed it, which leads me to believe the baby may have already been out of the nest when Ellie found it."

With Spring in full swing, many people may find themselves with rabbit nests in their gardens. Many users in the TikTok comments criticized Vertegaal for touching the baby rabbit. However, Ellie's owner said: "A lot of people believe that animals abandon their young because of human scent. This is myth that children are taught to leave wild baby animals alone. It is overall a beneficial myth, as you really should not bother a nest or babies, unless it is necessary.

"However, many people grow up and continue to believe it without having done any research into the matter," Vertegaal added. "Mother rabbits are very passionate about their babies. They do occasionally abandon their young, but it is incredibly rare and is often due to a constant threat of danger. Quietly disturbing the nest for a brief moment is very unlikely to cause such an extreme reaction."

Experts are split online about this. The Humane Society said that, while it is a myth "that birds will abandon their young if a person touches them," you should "avoid touching the babies, because foreign smells may cause the mother to abandon their young". The Toronto Wildlife Centre disagreed: "If you touch a baby rabbit, its mother will not usually abandon it. Rabbits are excellent moms. All they want is their baby back."

Vertegaal said that she will not continue "to bother them, as I believe nature is meant to be left alone. I do not want to sacrifice the rabbits' well-being for content and views."

She explained that the purpose of her video was to show that, if you find a baby rabbit, you should attempt to find the nest. Vestegaal also wanted to point out that wild rabbits are not pets and often die when they are removed from their mothers by humans attempting to 'rescue them'. She said: "I just want to spread information on how to help wildlife with as little disruption as possible."

Back on TikTok, one user wrote: "I can't believe your cat took you to where the nest was, that is freaking fantastic."

