Cat Caught 'Serving Himself' After Owner Refuses to Give Him Second Dinner

A cat "serving himself" after his owner refused to give him a second dinner has taken over TikTok.

In the hilarious video shared by Amanda (@guccieandlindo), a tabby cat named Guccie has hopped onto the kitchen counter. Standing on his hind legs, he opens the cabinet above him before climbing in.

Once in the cupboard, Guccie begins to search for food. He shoves his head in a box of wet food pouches, knocking several off as he goes.

After pushing the wet food box off the shelf, he explores the rest of the cabinet while his brother Lindo watches (and sniffs the fallen spoils).

Captioned "when you deny your cat a second dinner so he decides to take matters into his own hands and serve himself," so far the funny footage has received more than 440,000 views.

'He Just Loves Eating'

Guccie lives with his owner Amanda and brother Lindo, a Bengal cat. Amanda said that 4-year-old Gucci is "very food-orientated," at least, when wet food is involved.

"He eats dry food as well, but he doesn't get nearly as excited about it," she told Newsweek. "Lindo is more of a picky eater, he rarely finishes his food. Guccie takes over and finishes the leftovers off."

Although his "hangry" behavior might suggest otherwise, Guccie had already been fed twice that day.

"So I usually fill their dry food bowl in the morning [about a cup] and they eat it throughout the day," Amanda said. "When I get home from work, they get a portion each of wet food and then another portion before I go to bed by 9 or 10 p.m. So that day, I wouldn't say he was starving or anything. There was still some dry food left in his bowl, he just loves eating."

Amanda said this is the first time Guccie opened the top cupboard, but she has caught him rifling through the bottom cabinets several times.

"I wasn't surprised though, because he knows how to open the fridge and I've seen him even open the bottom drawer of the oven," she said.

She said Lindo usually only "tolerates" Guccie, unless there is trouble to be had.

"Lindo was definitely watching and learning," Amanda said.

"Right after I got Guccie off the shelf, Lindo started copying him and attempted to open it. He was close but didn't quite get it open."

'Don't Need No Human'

TikTok users were impressed by the feisty feline, with Kim Lauren describing Guccie as "self-sufficient."

"Clever cat," agreed mrsrosie27.

"Independent single cat, don't need no human," joked Camilo.

"He will take care of business his way," said rockylovecat.

"They didn't even get scared or jump down when they saw you," commented The Princess.

Rachael wrote: "My fave part is even after being caught red pawed, he is not deterred from trying to find second dinner."

Some cat owners empathized with the struggle of keeping a hungry cat out of the kitchen cupboards, with Yei Darlene Boayue commenting: "Always the tabby."

"This is why my cats are banned from the kitchen. They ate a full loaf of bread after I fed them," said Jane.

"Mine are always trying to get into things," wrote laurasmith3999.

"I had to put a child lock on the cupboard," said Yvonne.

While rainbow202027 commented: "Your cat and my cat would be best friends. They love throwing stuff onto the floor."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.