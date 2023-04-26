Heartwarming

Cat Copying Owner's Sleeping Position Delights Internet—'I Move, She Moves'

A video of a cat that appears to favor sleeping in the same direction as her owner has gone viral on TikTok, where it had over 248,000 views at the time of writing.

The footage, shared on from the TikTok account @byakkobayliss, was captured from a security camera, Jules Bayliss, the owner of the cat, told Newsweek.

A title overlaid on the video said "Turning over," while a subsequent message read: "Willow likes to face the same direction as me."

A caption shared with the clip said: "If I move, she moves. Thems the rules."

While it's not known what the cat's preferred sleeping position in the latest video means, there are several reasons that can explain why cats love to sleep with their owners. These include the warmth, security and comfort they feel by being near their humans.

Cat sleeping next to woman on bed.
A stock image of a cat sleeping next to a woman on a bed. A video of a cat turning over to sleep in the same direction as her owner has gone viral on TikTok. iStock / Getty Images Plus

Cats find the owner's bed to be "the most concentrated source of familiar scents," author and cat behavior expert Pam Johnson-Bennett from Cat Behavior Associates previously told Newsweek.

"Cats may choose to sleep there as it provides psychological and emotional comfort. In multi-cat homes where there is tension, a cat may sleep in the owner's bed to be kept safe from being the victim of an ambush," said Johnson-Bennett, who is the former vice president of the International Association of Animal Behavior Consultants.

But allowing cats to sleep in your bed may not be the best for your own sleep.

According to a 2018 study published in the Anthrozoös journal, "cats who slept in their owner's bed were reported to be equally as disruptive as human partners, and were associated with weaker feelings of comfort and security than both human and dog bed partners."

Like 'Mother Like Daughter'

The cat in the latest video has delighted users on TikTok.

Carl Lucas said: "Sharing sleeping space with a cat is such a lovely thing to do."

Jenn wrote: "Omg [oh my god] my cat is the exact same, no matter how many times I flip over. She always saunters over like it's no trouble mom I'm here."

User @bxherv said: "My cat always needs to be [the] little spoon."

User amaanieeeeee wrote "she's protecting you x," while Teenyvictini717 said "Mother like daughter."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

