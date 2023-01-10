Cat Creeping Up on Sleeping Puppy Leaves Internet Laughing: 'Stealth Mode'

Online commenters were left amused by a "stealthy" cat that was caught on camera "creeping up" on his puppy sibling in a video that has gone viral on social media.

The clip, shared on TikTok by the pet's owner earlier this month under the username Lils.m03, shows the puppy sleeping peacefully on the sofa as the cat "creeps up" on him from behind the sofa, almost hitting him with his paws before backing off.

The hilarious post comes with a caption that says, "Caught my cat creeping up on sleeping puppy," followed by "stealth mode."

Cats are more likely to be uncomfortable around dogs than vice versa, according to Psychology Today, and they also display more "aggressive or antagonizing behaviors" toward their canine counterparts than dogs do.

But most cats and dogs can happily coexist as long as they are given enough time to comfortably get to know each other. Pet care blog Nylabone says that when a puppy and kitten are raised together, they will eventually learn to "tolerate" each other, and some can become real friends, "even playing and napping together."

However, when a dog is already a member of the family and a new cat is joining, some precautions need to be taken. For their first meeting, Nylabone suggests: "When you first introduce a cat and dog, make sure the cat is at the dog's eye level. You should also keep a firm grip on both animals, which will provide them with a sense of security. If one of the animals seems either aggressive or frightened, immediately remove the cat and try again at a later time."

The point is to not force the situation because that will make matters worse. Also, never leave the pets alone together until you're sure they won't harm each other.

The video quickly attracted animal lovers from all over the platform, receiving over 2.8 million views and 643 likes so far. One user, Pup_Onyx commented: "You may live...for now..."

Ryan said: "The way your cat backs off." And Nomster00 joked: "I could, if I wanted to..." Kat wrote: "Look at you...sleeping so peaceful as death stares you in the eye... I'll be back..."

Another user, TheBelleofTwitch, said: "Can't kill it now. Too many witnesses." And Ivan Torres added: "Cat: 'I was never here."

KC Sweet commented: "Every breath you take. Every move you make. I'll be watching you...." And Trish Carroll wrote: "I was waiting for some skippity baps." User tinaweese406 added: "The slow creep backwards I'm dead."

Newsweek could not verify the details of the case and reached out to Lils.m03 for comment.