Passenger Saving One-Eyed Cat During Takeoff on Flight Delights Internet

The cat was "literally out of the bag" on a recent flight, much to the delight of users on TikTok, who have viewed the video more than 9 million times.

In the footage, posted to the account @diet.bean, TikTok user Madison Flores filmed a ginger one-eyed cat that had escaped its carrier on a recent Delta flight. An air steward can be heard speaking over the speaker system: "Send a call button or check your bag, your cat is not in your bag."

It seems a sharp-eyed passenger then managed to grab the cat and give it back to its owner so it could be safely returned to its carrier.

"This one eye cat got out and I had to save it during take-off. Hero," reads the caption.

A file photo of a cat on an airplane. A one-eyed ginger cat has gone viral on TikTok with over 9 million views. GummyBone/Getty Images

"Small dogs, cats and household birds can travel in the cabin for a one-way fee, collected at check-in. They must be able to fit in a small, ventilated pet carrier that fits under the seat in front of you," according to Delta's website.

While Delta allows carry-on pets on their flights, there are certain conditions according to the website:

"Your pet must be at least 10 weeks old for domestic travel

"Your pet must be 16 weeks old if traveling to the U.S. from another country and must be at least 15 weeks old when traveling to the European Union

"One pet is permitted per kennel with the following exceptions:

"One female cat/dog may travel with her un-weaned litter if the litter is between 10 weeks to 6 months of age "No limit on the number of animals in the litter "Two pets of the same breed and size between the age of 10 weeks and 6 months may be allowed to travel in 1 kennel as long as they are small enough to fit into a single kennel and are compatible – they will be charged as 1 pet"

It also points out that: "Pets in cabin kennels will count as your one carry-on item. In addition to the kennel, you are permitted to bring one personal item onboard the aircraft."

Users on TikTok loved the video.

"Cat is literally out of the bag," commented one user.

"He's fully aware he not in land by his body language," said one user, while another said: "He just want to explore!!" "I wanna be on this flight!," said another TikTok user.

