Cat Discovered Alive in Parcel Posted From China to Canada

A cat that is thought to have traveled in a box from China to Canada is now safely in the care of a Canadian animal welfare organization.

The British Columbia Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (BC SPCA) was contacted by Canada Border Services Agency officers at the Vancouver International Mail Center in Richmond, British Columbia.

"The officers noticed that the box was damaged and had a sizable hole in its side," said Binder Kooner, chief of operations for the CBSA. "When the CBSA officer looked into the box, the officer saw a pair of eyes staring back which blinked."

Bringing the box into an area where it could be better examined, officers managed to coax the black and brown cat inside out of the box and into a spare dog kennel with bedding and water.

Pictures of Precious the cat who was found in a in a box thought to have traveled from China to Canada. British Columbia Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals BC SPCA

"The cat appeared healthy but scared," said Kooner. "We contacted the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) and the BC SPCA, who sent an animal control officer to bring the cat directly to an emergency vet clinic."

The cat, named Precious by the rescue team, was taken to an emergency vet for a week to stabilize. Unsure of how long the cat had been in transit or where she had originated, she was vaccinated against rabies, given fluids to rehydrate and tested for foreign parasites and diseases.

"When Precious first arrived at the clinic, she was very fearful," the manager of the BC SPCA's Richmond community animal center, Krista Shaw, said in a statement. "After settling in and getting the treatments she needed she started feeling better and trusting the team of doctors and staff who were caring for her."

It's far from the first time an animal has been discovered during a border check. Last year an attempt to smuggle two toucans into the U.S. hidden in a purse was thwarted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Back in 2018, a tiger cub was found by customs and border officers on the U.S. border in Texas. Border agents spotted three people trying to enter the country illegally, when they discovered the cub in a black duffel bag along the river.

It is possible to bring some animals into the U.S., but owners must ensure that their pets meet entry requirements and declare their pets. Multiple U.S. agencies regulate pets imported into the United States and it is important that owners traveling with pets notify and coordinate with all responsible government agencies.

Precious the cat has since been discharged from the veterinary clinic and is now in a BC SPCA foster home.

"She is settling in well at her foster mom's home," said Shaw. "The foster mom tells me that she is slowly starting to eat and drink more and is getting comfortable around her and her home."

An absolute cuddle bug, Precious loves belly rubs and a good stretch. Her foster mom plans to officially adopt the cat once she has fully recovered.

Newsweek asked the BC SPCA for comment by email.

