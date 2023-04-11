Rescue Dog Being Introduced to Family's Cat Warms Hearts: 'Safe Place'

An adorable video of a recently rescued dog and a "single child" cat getting to know each other has gone viral on TikTok with over 9.8 million views.

In the video, Mushu, the rescue Labrador-Akita mix, can be seen trying to gain the affection of tabby cat, Archer. The video shows it has been a gradual process, ensuring that Archer is safe, while the two get used to each other.

The video explains: "How we introduced our new shelter dog to our single child cat."

In the video the original poster explains that the first step was to "let them see and smell each other through a door". They then created a "safe place for cat with cat door", as Mushu can be seen poking his head through a small cat flap, while Archer is on the other side. The original poster then said: "Pay attention to body language and trust your fur babies...watch their friendship form."

One user said: "How sweet is this. Your pup was so patient. Excellent addition to the fam."

Despite society's general belief that cats and dogs are mortal enemies, they have been cohobating for over 9,000 years after being domesticated to help humans with certain tasks. Dogs were domesticated first for the purposes of guarding, herding and hunting, and cats were in order to control rodents.

A stock image of a cat and a dog. A video has gone viral of a rescue dog and a "single child" cat getting to know each other. Janie Airey/Getty Images

One user commented on the video, saying: "Cats are rarely affectionate with dogs due to body language issues. That doesn't mean your cat doesn't like your dog."

In an update, the original poster said that although progress has been made between Mushu and Archer, the video was in fact six months ago, and today even though the pair are "tolerant of each other...Mushu wants to be friends, Archer not so much." She added: "I won't keep my expectations high in that they'll be cuddling soon, but I'm just very happy that they two o them are meshing well together."

A study from 2020 titled "Cats and dogs: Best friends or deadly enemies?" published in science journal PLOS One said body language plays a key part in cat and dog communication.

The study found that while a dog often looks for physical contact, the cat's approach is less forward. "However, cohabitation and familiarity allow the cat to form interspecific social bonds. Many dogs and cats living in the same household sleep and play together and few owners reported mutual aggressive interactions. Moreover, though the two species have different body languages, dogs and cats understand each other and respond accordingly: if the cat approaches with his tail up, the dog responds amicably while if the dog approaches with his tail up, the cat reacts with aggressive behaviors.

"A better understanding of the communicative signals of our pets would help improve management choices and relationship but observational studies should confirm our findings. Further studies should clarify the contribution of species-specific traits, learning abilities and owner's personality in the development of the pets' sociability."

