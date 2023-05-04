Heartwarming

Cat Drags His Blanket to the Couch To Join Owners' Movie Night: 'Ready'

By
A cat grabbing a blanket and joining his owners on the sofa for movie night is melting hearts online.

In the sweet clip shared by @lokidoestricks, rescue cat Loki drags a blanket across the living room by his mouth. The tabby wants to join his owners—Danielle and her husband Alex—for a "cozy movie night" on the sofa.

"He's ready," Danielle captioned the post, which has received over 3 million views.

"Loki occasionally grabs a blanket and brings it over to the couch when he sees us doing the same thing," the Long Island native told Newsweek.

"I'm not sure if cats are actually able to mimic the behavior of humans, but it sure seems like that is what he is doing."

Loki dragging his blanket to the sofa
Rescue cat Loki loves joining his owners on the sofa for movie night. @lokidoestricks

Danielle and Alex adopted Loki in 2022 from the North Shore Animal League America shelter in Washington, New York.

After her cat passed away in April 2022, Danielle wasn't sure if she was ready for another pet. However, the minute she saw 9-week-old Loki, she fell in love.

"He was SCREAMING and pawing at the cage, demanding that I let him out," she said. "All he wanted was attention. I knew I had to take him with me."

The tiny kitten had a big personality, so she began recording his antics and sharing them on social media. Now 1-year-old, Loki has amassed over 200,000 followers.

Loki the rescue cat chewing a potato
Danielle and Alex adopted Loki from the North Shore Animal League America shelter in Washington, New York. @lokiedoestricks

"He is a smart and mischievous troublemaker who gets into everything, but you can never stay mad at him because of how sweet and friendly he is," she said.

Danielle said Loki always joins his mom and dad for movie night, cuddling on the couch and stealing popcorn.

Although the research on feline TV habits is limited, Danielle is right that Loki may be copying their behavior.

A 2020 study published in the journal Animal Cognition found that cats can successfully replicate human actions, while positive reinforcement from an owner makes them more likely to repeat a behavior.

"Loki wants to join us for everything we do," Danielle said. "He loves being with people and never wants to be left alone."

Rescue cat Loki and his owner Danielle
Loki insists on going everywhere with his human owners. @lokiedoestricks

'Cutest Thing Ever'

Cat lovers couldn't get enough of the sofa-snuggling feline, with Haley Leahy dubbing the footage "the cutest thing ever."

"So freaking sweet," agreed Adventures of Olive. "'I'm takn over the couch'" joked Michael Sapp.

"Get this guy some popcorn," said Vindeg. "He said: 'Wait, don't start wiff out me,'" wrote Kat Carson.

And PNWLife commented: "I could watch this little baby drag his blankie to the couch on repeat for the rest of days."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.

