Cat Dressing up as Bat for Halloween Delights Internet: 'Never Too Early'

Halloween is just around the corner now, and pet owners have already started planning their animals' costumes for the occasion. A fluffy cat dressed as a bat has left the internet in stitches after a video of her patiently getting dressed went viral.

In the July clip, shared on TikTok by the cat's owner, under the username @va_girl757, the feline can be seen quietly sitting down like a good girl as her mom fixes bat wings on her back. She keeps still even when her mom then puts makeup on her face.

The hilarious video comes with a caption that reads: "Everyone's getting in the Halloween spirit." It is followed by: "It's never too early."

A cat dressed up as a bat for Halloween sits on a cushion on a chair. A video of a fluffy feline patiently letting her mom dress her for Halloween has gone viral. Getty Images

On the spookiest night of the year, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) says owners should take a few precautionary steps to keep their pets safe and make sure that they both have a great night.

The ASPCA's first tip is to stash the treats in one place away from your pets' reach. Sugar and candy can cause serious healthy problems in pets, especially if it contains chocolate, which is toxic to them and can be lethal. Even products with sugar substitutes should be avoided.

Owners must also be careful when buying pets costumes, making sure they're not too small and that they don't present a choking hazard for your animal. Most importantly, you should dress your pet up only if they like you doing so. Do not force them if they show signs of distress.

Pay extra attention when opening the doors to visitors because too many strangers visiting can be stressful for pets. Try to keep them in a separate room to avoid them escaping. Make sure they wear proper identification like an ID collar and/or a microchip, at all times, in case they get lost.

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 1.1 million views and more than 206,000 likes on the platform.

One user, Ozy, commented: "The way that cat just sits still like 'giiirrrrllll we gonna be fabulous on Halloween." And Ashley Noel posted: "Not me baking Halloween cookies while watching this." User bubbles408 added: "He's all serious like he knows he's in character."

Newsweek reached out to va_girl757 for comment via TikTok chat. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.