Cat Earns Hilarious Warning Signs During Vet Visit

A cat has become a viral sensation after being taken to the vet to have a simple procedure when her fierce reaction to being at the clinic was hilariously obvious.

In a picture from the vet clinic in Southeast Missouri, Primrose is seen in a cage decorated with two signs. One read: "STOP! Owner must get out!" While another said: "Don't trust."

Eleven-year-old Primrose, affectionately known as Prim, lives with owners Marty and Becca Harvey who took her to the vet after noticing a lump on her tummy.

"In July, we noticed that Prim started to grow a lump on her lower left tummy area. We went to the vet to check it out, and within a couple of months, it grew too large and abnormally shaped to ignore, so we took her in to have it removed," Marty told Newsweek.

The picture of Primrose in her cage at the vet, with the signs warning fellow vet techs that she isn't in a very good mood. u/thatsnotahotdog/Reddit

Sadly, the lump was cancerous, and unable to remove it all, the vet warned it would likely come back. "The long-term prognosis is not good, but we will make her spoiled, fat, comfortable, and happy for as long as we have her," said the owner.

Prim's trip to the vet took a surprising twist though when Marty went to collect her after her surgery. Instead of a peaceful reunion, the clinic staff were very clear about what they needed from Marty.

"The vet tech said, 'Yeah... we... couldn't get her into her carrier. We are going to have to have YOU get her out,'" Marty recalled.

Expecting a groggy or sleepy cat, Marty was in for a surprise when he entered the room with the vet tech, and she began to hide.

"As we were walking back to the recovery cages, I noticed that the vet tech was standing behind me and pointing the way, not leading the way," said Marty. "The vet tech said, 'I'm trying not to let Primrose see me, otherwise she gets.... well, you'll see.'"

As soon as Prim saw the vet tech, she started hurling herself around the cage, growling, hissing and clearly furious.

"This kitty was beyond grumpy, beyond scared, and all emotions had been replaced with rage and murderous intent," Marty said.

Before they left, Marty couldn't help but snap a picture of the cage with the warning signs. Luckily, once her vet tech nemesis was out of the way, she was easy to get into her carrier.

"As soon as the vet tech moved out of the line of sight, Prim calmed down and we were able to wrangle her into her carrier," said Marty.

He decided to share the picture on Reddit where it has 12,000 upvotes and hundreds of comments.

"The 'Don't Trust' cracks me up," said one commenter, while another wrote: "Primrose isn't prim, but a true hellcat!"

While others said the signs made them even more interested in the cat, with one commenter writing: "If I saw these signs, it would 100 percent be my goal to make friends with that kitty."

"Prim is our 13lbs ball of fluff and love. We love her. She is always good for a giggle and a cuddle; if we can share that with the world, then we certainly will," Marty added.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.