Cat Epically Fails Intelligence Test but Wins Hearts: 'Trying His Best'

A cat epically failing an "intelligence test" has gone viral, with the amusing clip receiving over 8.3 million views online.

The video was shared by TikToker @apipsyahfiq, as he recreates a viral trend claiming to prove whether your feline friend is smart or dumb.

The first half of the video shows another user demonstrating the experiment. Clutching a confused feline, the voiceover explains that to test your pet's intelligence, you must hold them face-first against the wall.

"If they stop themselves with their paws, they're smart," the voiceover claims, as the cat puts their paws out forward.

A stock photo of a confused cat with its tongue out. Simba may not have the smarts, but he sure is cute. iStock/Getty Images Plus/Nils Jacobi

The second half of the video shows @apipsyahfiq testing out the theory with Simba. After giving the munchkin cat a reassuring kiss, he gently moves him toward the wall.

Unlike the first kitty, who immediately sprang into action, Simba fails to push his paws out. Instead, he gently face-plants the wall—almost in slow motion.

As Simba did not grasp the nature of the assignment, @apipsyahfiq tries a second time. Once again, the tabby doesn't try to stop himself, with his face smooshing up against the surface.

Despite his supposed lack of brainpower, @apipsyahfiq clearly loves Simba anyway, giving the tabby a reassuring cuddle.

Fellow cat lovers found the footage hilarious, with the failed experiment receiving over 870,000 likes.

How To Tell if Your Cat Is Smart

Every cat owner believes their pet is special, but is your feline friend intelligent?

Although they're not as smart as primates or dolphins, cats have evolved certain cognitive abilities to help them thrive in the wild. According to Doron Wolffberg, founder of Cats.com, a cat information site, felines have excellent problem-solving skills—making them superb hunters.

"Cats have to use their wits to catch prey, making them skilled at assessing situations and finding creative solutions," Wolffberg told Newsweek.

Felines also have a marvelous memory, which is why so many lost cats manage to find their way back home. Despite their reputation for being aloof, cats also possess strong emotional intelligence and respond to their human's body language cues and expressions.

However, Wolffberg said the "wall test" is not an indicator of feline intelligence. Rather, it displays how much a cat trusts its human, as well as the strength of their bond.

"A [calm] cat that doesn't sense a threat in their environment won't prepare to defend themselves," he explained.

"Instead, their paws will be relaxed, probably safely tucked under their belly."

'He's Trying His Best'

Users said that Simba may not be smart, but he sure is adorable.

"Survival skill 0%. Cuteness 10000%," commented dhika Wicak. "Not a thought behind those precious eyes," joked faatpandaa.

"He's trying his best, give him a rest," said Kamikaz3.

"It's okay... they're smart in their own way..." wrote Charlie.

However, many users disputed the theory in the comments, with rocozy writing: "It's a trust thing more than an intelligence thing." "Take it as a compliment," agreed Pronoia. "It trusts you not to hurt it."

"Poor thing trusts you so much," said Fruntama, along with the crying face emoji. Meanwhile 53Skylark commented: "My Russian Blue won't even let me hold her long enough to try this!"

Newsweek reached out to @apipsyahfiq for comment via TikTok.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.