Cat Expressing His 'Disappointment' at Owner Going to Work Delights Viewers

A cat called Dexter has left the internet in stitches after a video of him being mad at his owner for leaving the house to go to work went viral on social media.

In the clip, shared on TikTok in August by the cat's owner, under the username @life.with.dex, Dexter can be seen hiding under the duvet, intensely meowing at his mom as if he were angry at her for leaving.

The poster also wrote a hilarious caption, translating the cat's meows into English. She can be heard asking the cat, "What's the problem?" and his answer translates into: "You're leaving." The conversation continues: "Are you mad at me? 'Yes, I am!' I'm sorry. 'Don't! Mad. Very mad.'"

A ginger tabby hiding inside a white duvet. A cat called Dexter has gone viral for 'shouting' as his mom who was leaving for work. Getty Images

If you love cats, you would probably want to have one who just can't leave you alone, but sometimes this affection can be a symptom of a deeper issue.

Newsweek previously reported on 'Velcro cats', which are extra-clingy felines that can't stay away from their owners, hence the name, like the fastening tape.

There are many reasons why cats may show this type of behavior. It can be their natural behavior, especially for breeds like the Siamese and the Abyssinian, or it is perhaps that they are just bored and need more playtime. However, it can also be something worse.

Clinginess can be a sign of separation anxiety, insecurity, and various health issues including cerebellar hypoplasia. This is usually accompanied by balance issues and lack of coordination, according to pet wellbeing experts at Hill's Pet Nutrition.

"If your formerly aloof cat has suddenly begun displaying signs of clinginess, pay attention to other signs that could indicate health problems. In general, any time your cat has a sudden change in behavior, it's a good idea to consult your veterinarian," the Hill's website says.

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 1.4 million views and more than 295,000 likes on the platform.

One user, Dain Montalvo, commented: "YOU STAY HOME WITH DEXTER!" And Vicky_funny_cat posted: "He's not mad at you. just disappointed."

Daphne wrote: "My cat comes laying with me 5 min before I have to go like he knows it very well!! my heart." And dizzy added: "3rd meow was straight outta minecraft."

