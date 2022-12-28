Cat Falling off Window Ledge 8 Times Melts Hearts: 'Never Learns'

A cat taking a nap by the windowsill has left the internet in stitches after a clip of him falling off his sleeping spot went viral on social media.

In a video shared on TikTok on Friday by the pet's owner, under the username Leyiba, the cat can be seen enjoying the heat coming up from the radiator underneath him, before suddenly falling onto a bed of pillows his owner laid out for the eventuality.

The hilarious clip comes with a caption that reads: "fall number 8, this idiot never learns. I've cushioned his fall as best as I can."

It is commonly known that when cats fall, they usually land on their feet. According to feline food maker Purina, that is because the animals have an inbuilt balancing system called the "righting reflex" that allows them to adjust themselves and land on their feet.

Because of their unique skeletal structures with no collarbone and a very flexible backbone with 30 vertebrae, cats can correct themselves easily and quickly during a fall. The vestibular apparatus inside their ear is used for balance and orientation, allowing felines to figure out quickly which way is up, and rotate their head so the body can follow.

But, while most times cats are able to land the right way up, it's not the case that they always land on their feet. The height of the fall can affect their ability to land safely, and scientists think the higher the fall, the more time cats have to be able to right themselves.

The video quickly went viral on TikTok and has so far reached more than 1.1 million views and 188,200 likes.

One TikToker, Ash, commented: "I love how you put the pillows down because you know he will do it again bless him." And Alex Williams wrote: "The gentle thump is so funny."

OatCaramelLatte added: "I love that this happens so often you've had to cushion the fall haha."

Laura Jayne posted: "His little confused sleepy face when he pops up," while Claire commented: "The [way] he got back up like 'damn not again.'"

TikToker nikki.b wrote she loved "the thud and the fact he doesn't even try to at least do what any other cat would do and turn to land on his feet."

Another TikToker, Michelle Smith, posted: "he looks stunned. I've laughed so much," while tattannaknight adding: "Hahahaha his feet not moving is what gets me."

Newsweek reached out to Leyiba for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.