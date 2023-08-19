A graphic video shows a beloved family cat being viciously attacked by a dog and a man on a bike, who appears to "finish off" the wounded feline and flee with the body, an Oregon family told local media.

The Rosu family wants "justice" for the cat, named Nicklas, who lived with them for 17 years. They filed a report with the Portland Police Bureau (PPB), Richard Rosu told local media on Saturday. He said they believe their cat is dead and want the man and dog involved to be held accountable for their actions.

Rosu, of Portland, Oregon, said that when his cat didn't come inside, they checked their Ring camera and were shocked and horrified by what they saw.

The video showed what appeared to be an unleashed dog running onto the Rosu's property, followed by a man on a bike, Rosu told KATU in report published Saturday. The footage shows the dog terrorizing 17-year-old Nicklas, also called Nick, as the man "stomps" and uses his bike to "squish" the feline before riding away with the cat's body.

"He picks up the front of his bike and smashes Nick," Rosu said to KATU. "You can visually see him take the front tire and squish Nick."

A Getty photo of a cat in Paris, France, on August 7, 2023. Newsweek reached out to the owners of Nick, the cat who is feared to be dead after a vicious attack caught on a Ring camera. MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP/Getty

Newsweek reached out via email on Saturday to PPB and Facebook to Rosu.

On August 13, as he and his wife got ready for bed, Rosu said they couldn't find Nicklas. Rosu said he checked their surveillance cameras, knowing that Nick liked to sit on the driveway. He described the graphic footage to local outlet KPTV in a report that published on Saturday.

Rosu said they could hear the cat and dog fighting when a person rides up on a bike and rams the bike into the dog, knocking the canine off the cat. He said the dog runs away briefly before circling back while the man "picks up the front of his bike and smashes Nick."

"The video shows the dog grabbing Nick by the tail and dragging him back down the driveway." Rosu said. "The guy turns around and goes down there, breaks them up. The dog is kind of running around the bike a little bit, looks like he is still trying to nip at Nick. The dog finally goes to the other side of the driveway. The guy still hasn't gotten off his bike. He is doing a stomping motion with his feet. It looks like he is trying to finish Nick off."

He said he was unable to see clearly, but either the dog or man grab Nick's body before taking off down the driveway. It's been nearly a week since the attack, and the Rosu family has been unable to find their cat's remains.

Rosu said to KPTV that he and his wife couldn't believe what they watched.

"There's audio on the camera," said Rosu. "So, you hear the dog and the cat. What you don't hear is anything, no commands of this man telling his dog to stop. He didn't say stop. All you hear is silence. Nothing from him whatsoever."

Rosu shared more than 40 photos of the beloved family pet in a public Facebook post on August 14. In the post, he said he wouldn't share the video of Nicklas' attack because it was "very graphic."

"Nick was a great cat and part of this family for over 16 years he would walk us down to the mailbox everyday and days that it was wet he would just sit just inside the door he didn't like getting his paws wet," Rosu said in the post. "Nicklas rest in peace my boy and keep my spot warm love you old boy."

It's with a very heavy heart that I share with our family and friends. Our boy Nicklas/Nicky was attacked and murder last night in our driveway....

Ruso told KPTV that they miss Nick and are trying to adjust to life without him. The Rosu family is hoping that Portland police investigate and find the man and his dog.

"Justice for Nicklas," said Rosu said to the local news outlet. "That is what I am looking for. If that man had stopped his dog in the beginning, Nick may still be alive. He might have been hurt, but he could have still been alive. I just want justice."

PPB told local media that this situation could qualify as animal cruelty and possible first-degree theft. Anyone with information is urged to contact Portland police and reference case #23-214243.