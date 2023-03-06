Comical Cats Causing 'More Drama' Over Their Donut Bed Delight Viewers

A hilarious video of two cats playing in a donut bed has gone viral on TikTok, garnering more than 800,000 likes.

In the video, Bruce the long- and short-haired gray cat can be seen sitting on top of the donut bed, while Gina the black and white tuxedo cat hides in the donut, intermittently hitting Bruce before he retaliates, until finally running away.

One user commented: "Are they ever nice to each other?" to which the poster replied: "They get along great! But Gina can be a brat and Bruce can be a menace around the full moon."

While some felines love their beds, certain cat owners might be reading this thinking there's no point in buying a cat expensive accessories as they'll never use them.

Some cats prefer the sofa or a cardboard box to an expensive cat bed.

While some may completely disregard it, it can be important for your cat to have a place of their own to sleep and relax. Pet food company Purina's website previously said that "Choosing a cat bed can be difficult. And, of course, finding the right cat bed is important. You want your kitten to be cozy, warm and happy when they are sleeping—and you want the cat bed to be a space that they can call their own."

While your cat can—and probably will—sleep wherever takes its fancy, beds can be a good way to encourage them to sleep in one specific place and settle into a routine.

Purina recommend taking your cat's sleeping habits into consideration when picking a bed. Purina wrote: "The number one consideration when choosing the best cat bed for your cat is: where does your cat like to sleep?

"This will likely determine which cat bed is suited to your cat. If your cat likes to fall asleep with a view, then the window cat bed is a great choice. If they like sleeping in elevated places, then the climbing tower cat bed is a good idea. Just follow your cat's preferences to pick a bed they will love."

Back on TikTok, commenters were full of love for the video. Andrea Thomason wrote: "This reminds me of a scene in Stepbrother's".

Mi'chel Rose said: "First floor vs second fl apartment dramaaaa".

Cassie Williams813 commented: "That's cat on top looking like 'I told you quit playing with me bruh'".

