Cat Forces Owner To Miss Flight and Costs $2K: 'Does He Look Sorry to You?'

Being a pet owner can be expensive and require sacrifice, but one woman found this taken to the extreme when her one-year-old cat cost her almost $3,000 and made her miss a flight—all in one morning.

Kat Scott, who lives in Queensland, Australia, shared how her pet feline Howard required emergency veterinary attention after an unexplained accident.

"I can only speculate about exactly what happened and I don't have a ton of photos from that morning because I was in meltdown mode," Scott told Newsweek.

Howard the cat captured viral attention on TikTok after an accident cost his owner thousands, left, and Howard, now recovering well, right. howardmeoward/TikTok

After Howard went outside, Scott got out of the shower. It was then she saw blood on the bed and rug. She ruled out the idea of a fight with another cat, as Howard has never been inclined to violence.

"I finally found him loafed up in one of his cardboard box forts," said the owner. "We went to the vet and as the panic started to clear it became obvious that his face and teeth were at a funny angle."

After a few days at the vets on painkillers and getting x-rays, it was discovered that Howard had broken his jaw. The vet wired his jaw back together and it healed in a few weeks.

"What the vets suggested could have happened was a fall from a reasonable height. But I don't really know what happened," said Scott.

A freelancer, Scott was due to fly from her home state of Queensland to New South Wales that day for a job interview, but had to miss the flight when Howard had the accident.

Howard isn't the only pet to put a wrinkle in their owners' travel plans. Earlier this year, one pet owner missed his vacation and had to spend thousands after his new puppy got hold of his passport just before the flight.

"I didn't get the job," said Scott. "But to be honest, it's such a small factor in my mind now that time has passed because once you're in a situation like that there is no use wondering what could have been—you just need to handle things.

Howard immediately after his accident, left, and a picture of Howard enjoying a car ride, right. howardmeoward/TikTok

"Howard needed my help and it was an emergency, so I helped him," she explained.

As a result of his injuries, the vet treatment for Howard cost his owner A$2,884.85 ($1,951.03)—an amount Scott was happy to pay.

"I hope people would appreciate that that is my choice based on my own assessment of the situation and not pass judgment, the same way I would also not pass judgment on someone who truly felt they didn't have the same options," she explained.

Today the funny, confident Howard is back to his old self. "He's a bit older and slightly wiser," explained the owner. "I can recognize how crazy that day was and what a traumatic mark it made on the timeline of Howard's otherwise very happy little life."

When she shared the story on TikTok, it received huge attention, garnering 3 million views. In the caption for the video, Scott joked: "Does he look sorry to you?"

In thousands of comments, people shared their reactions and well wishes for Howard.

"Poor baby!!" said one commenter, while another wrote: "That cat has reached legendary status."

Another viewer suggested that Howard's accident could have been intentional and wrote: "This was an obvious attempt to keep mother from leaving and it was successful."

"The reaction was a lot bigger than I could have imagined," said Scott. "There have been so many lovely, kind and funny people who've commented in support of Howie or shared similar stories."

