Cat's Daily Greeting For Owner After Long Shift at Work Melts Hearts

Animals bring us joy in many forms, whether it's thanks to their constant companionship, goofy behavior or fancy outfits.

One woman who is greeted by her cat every day after work has shared one of their sweet reunions on TikTok.

The video posted by @sassycassywatrrmelon, which has been watched more than 2 million times in a single day, begins with a shot of the woman's hallway as she approaches her apartment.

Her husband appears at the end of the corridor, but has his back to the camera. As the woman gets closer, he places a gray cat on the floor. The animal immediately runs toward the woman meowing—and it is revealed that the cat is wearing a hotdog costume.

"Every day when I come home from a long day my husband and my cat greet me in the hall," reads the caption.

"That's the best life right there," commented one TikTok user.

A stock image of a cat in a hallway. A cat's unique daily greeting to owner after a long day at work has delighted viewers with over two million views on TikTok. Andrey Zhuravlev/Getty Images

Despite their aloof reputation, cats can provide a lot of comfort. "For many people, cats offer social companionship without the fear of judgement," according to Modern Cat magazine. Having a cat around can prevent loneliness and depression and even improve your mood in general."

Despite cat owners' staunch defense of their pets, many people believe dogs make better companions. A 2021 study, called "Pet-Human Relationships: Dogs versus Cats" and published in the journal Animals, found "participants indicated greater emotional closeness with their dogs than with their cats, indicating that people perceived greater social support, companionship and unconditional love with their dogs."

However, the research also found that cat owners spent more time interacting with their pets than dog owners and "felt that the relationship with their cats was less expensive, required less responsibility, and involved less restrictions in [owners'] daily activities."

The study looked at owners' relationships with pets in terms of social exchange theory—the idea that "relationships are maintained only when the perceived cost and benefits are balanced or when perceived benefits are greater than the costs."

Based on the balance between costs and benefits, the researchers "found that the relationship overall was better with cats."

The woman who filmed her homecoming certainly has emotional closeness with her cat—as TikTok users pointed out.

"That's a dream right there man. Wholesome," commented one viewer. "Oh my God that little hotdog is happy to see you!!" posted another.

