Winner

Gizmo is this week's Newsweek Pet of the Week. In a hilarious video he was captured trying to get hold of his owner's cake. Shawn Letts

This week's Pet of the Week is Gizmo—a cat who demands to be involved in his owner's mealtimes.

In a hilarious video, Gizmo is less than impressed to have been left out while his owner had a slice of cake. As his owner, Shawn Letts, tries to eat the cake, Gizmo had to get involved, placing his paw on his arm and tugging the food toward his face.

Gizmo lives with his owner in Port Richey, Florida, and the pair had an unusual start to their relationship.

"I found his mother during a storm and brought her into my garage," Letts told Newsweek. "Little did I know she was pregnant. Gizmo was born in my garage and he was pure white at birth but over time his colors changed."

Now 10 years old, Gizmo's favorite things include sleeping and getting belly rubs.

"He is so lovable and always wants to be by our side," said Letts.

Finalists

Apollo, who is sadly no longer with us, was a much-loved family member for his owner. Doree

Gizmo isn't the only pet we're featuring this week, and our first finalist is Apollo.

This much-loved dog has sadly now passed away, but owner Doree shared his picture with Newsweek to keep his memory alive.

"He lived an extra long loved spoiled dog life as all my pups do," she said.

Kiki the cat who arrived on her owner's doorstep one day in 2014. Stacey Charette

Next up this week is Kiki, a cat who lives in Massachusetts. Believed to be around 13 years old, she arrived into her owner's life out of the blue in 2014.

"She chose me as her new human when she showed up meowing her little heart out on my doorstep one night. It was about 9pm, I was on the phone with my mom and I suddenly heard a cat meowing, so I opened my door and she came running in," owner Stacey Charette told Newsweek. "I recognized her immediately as my neighbor's indoor cat and went over to tell him his cat was at my place. He then told me she had escaped three days prior and he thought she was gone for good, so he got rid of all her stuff and was just going let her be a stray. I said he can't do that because she was an indoor cat her whole life and probably wouldn't survive, so I told him I would keep her and she's been with me ever since."

Kiki is a polydactyl cat, meaning she has more toes than a typical cat, and her owner says this means she loves to play fetch and can even open cabinets and drawers.

"She gets a major case of the zoomies every morning and her personality is just so unique," said Charette. "Every night when I sit down on the couch to relax she comes running at full speed, flies through the air and lands right next to me then snuggles her head in my neck. I can't imagine life without her."

Three-year-old Baby was dubbed "one of the sweetest most loving pets," by her owner. Linda Casas

Last, but certainly not least, is Baby, a dog who lives with owner Linda Casas in Florida.

"I adopted Baby from the humane society," Casas told Newsweek. "She is three years old, potty trained and one of the sweetest most loving pets."

As well as being an adorable pet, Baby is also a great support for her owner.

"She is now certified as my Emotional support animal (ESA). Since I get bad anxiety and panic attacks flying on airplanes I wasn't able to fly for years," said Casas. But, I recently took her on an airplane with me and it helped with my anxiety tremendously. I wish I had her sooner."

