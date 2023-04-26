Woman's Way of Trying to Get Her Cat to Share 'Mom's Love' Delights Viewers

A video of a rescue tabby refusing to share his owner's affections with other cats has gone viral on TikTok with more than 5.2 million views.

In the clip, Fifi Furrha is seen sitting with her tabby cat Chase on her lap. She tries to use a stuffed toy to teach him to be fine with her showing attention to other cats.

It takes most cats eight to 12 months to develop a positive relationship, according to Progressive Animal Welfare Society. Although some cats may become the best of friends, some may only ever learn to tolerate each other.

A photo of Fifi Furrha and her group of rescue cats on a couch. She told Newsweek that her rescue tabby Chase has been very hostile towards his cousin in particular as he fears losing Furrha's attention. Courtesy of Fifi Furrha

"We're going to give Kai a chance to give momma a hug," says Furrha in the clip, as Chase tries to move up to her shoulder for a hug. "It's not your turn to hug me." Chace then looks on sulkily while Furrha pretends to pet the stuffed toy.

"Kai's all done now, now say thank you for being patient Chase," says Furrha. Chase immediately grabs and bites the stuffed toy while letting out a low growl. He then moves in for a hug. The caption reads: "It's going to be a long road from here."

Furrha, 31, from Irvine, California, told Newsweek: "We love sharing fun and relatable moments with our cats." She said: "Chase is being told to be patient sharing my attention with a stuffed animal to help practice having friendly interactions with his cousin, Kai.

"He has been very hostile towards his cousin and, in the video, I'm teaching Chase how to be patient and nice while allowing another cat to get attention from me," Furrha added. "He has trouble sharing our attention at home because he gets easily clingy and jealous."

Furrha said that, when introducing new cats to each other: "In the first few weeks, it's best to slowly introduce the cats to their new environment, so it's best to keep him or her in a smaller area of the house."

Photo of Furrha's partner and the cats enjoying the beach. Chase the rescue tabby has a problem with sharing his owner Furrha's attention with the other felines. Courtesy of Fifi Furrha

The Humane Society also recommends going slow when introducing cats. "The slower the process, the better chance of a successful introduction," the society experts say.

They add that 'slow' means at the pace of the cat who is showing the most signs of stress. "This may be the new cat and/or the resident cat(s). This introduction may be a matter of days, weeks or months—it's up to the cat.

"It may be tempting to rush the process, but patience will make everyone in the household (people and cats) much happier in the long run," the society says.

Users on TikTok loved the stubborn cat, with one writing: "I could never refuse a cat hug like that."

"Chase was like 'you got 2 shoulders....one for kai and one for me'," posted another user, while a third commented: "I would've folded at the first hug forget kai."

