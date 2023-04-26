Funny

Woman's Way of Trying to Get Her Cat to Share 'Mom's Love' Delights Viewers

By
Funny Cats Pets Animals Trends

A video of a rescue tabby refusing to share his owner's affections with other cats has gone viral on TikTok with more than 5.2 million views.

In the clip, Fifi Furrha is seen sitting with her tabby cat Chase on her lap. She tries to use a stuffed toy to teach him to be fine with her showing attention to other cats.

It takes most cats eight to 12 months to develop a positive relationship, according to Progressive Animal Welfare Society. Although some cats may become the best of friends, some may only ever learn to tolerate each other.

Cats
A photo of Fifi Furrha and her group of rescue cats on a couch. She told Newsweek that her rescue tabby Chase has been very hostile towards his cousin in particular as he fears losing Furrha's attention. Courtesy of Fifi Furrha

"We're going to give Kai a chance to give momma a hug," says Furrha in the clip, as Chase tries to move up to her shoulder for a hug. "It's not your turn to hug me." Chace then looks on sulkily while Furrha pretends to pet the stuffed toy.

"Kai's all done now, now say thank you for being patient Chase," says Furrha. Chase immediately grabs and bites the stuffed toy while letting out a low growl. He then moves in for a hug. The caption reads: "It's going to be a long road from here."

Furrha, 31, from Irvine, California, told Newsweek: "We love sharing fun and relatable moments with our cats." She said: "Chase is being told to be patient sharing my attention with a stuffed animal to help practice having friendly interactions with his cousin, Kai.

"He has been very hostile towards his cousin and, in the video, I'm teaching Chase how to be patient and nice while allowing another cat to get attention from me," Furrha added. "He has trouble sharing our attention at home because he gets easily clingy and jealous."

Furrha said that, when introducing new cats to each other: "In the first few weeks, it's best to slowly introduce the cats to their new environment, so it's best to keep him or her in a smaller area of the house."

Cats
Photo of Furrha's partner and the cats enjoying the beach. Chase the rescue tabby has a problem with sharing his owner Furrha's attention with the other felines. Courtesy of Fifi Furrha

The Humane Society also recommends going slow when introducing cats. "The slower the process, the better chance of a successful introduction," the society experts say.

They add that 'slow' means at the pace of the cat who is showing the most signs of stress. "This may be the new cat and/or the resident cat(s). This introduction may be a matter of days, weeks or months—it's up to the cat.

"It may be tempting to rush the process, but patience will make everyone in the household (people and cats) much happier in the long run," the society says.

Users on TikTok loved the stubborn cat, with one writing: "I could never refuse a cat hug like that."

"Chase was like 'you got 2 shoulders....one for kai and one for me'," posted another user, while a third commented: "I would've folded at the first hug forget kai."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Tucker Carlson
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin Tucker Carlson
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

May 05
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
May 05
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC