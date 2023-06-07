Cat Inventing His Own Innovative Game Delights Internet: 'Newest Hobby'

Some owners spend hundreds of dollars on toys for their pets only to have these completely ignored, as a piece of scrunched-up newspaper on a string often provides just as much entertainment.

One cat on TikTok was caught recently inventing an innovative and highly skilled new game with its latest toy. A ginger and white cat on TikTok, who goes by the name of Mr. Bugs (@abugslife_3), was recently given a stuffed mouse. And it found a unique way to entertain himself in a video that has been viewed over 4.9 million times.

In the video, Mr. Bugs can be seen holding the stuffed mouse by the tail, and repeatedly flicking it seemingly trying to get it to land on his head, which he successfully does multiple times.

"His newest hobby," reads the caption.

A stock image of a black cat stalking a toy mouse. A cat on TikTok has come up with its own unique game using a toy mouse. scaliger/Getty Images

Many users in the comments referenced the traditional Japanese skill game known as Kendama, which consists of a wooden handle with a spike and a ball with a hole in it attached to a string. The aim of the game is to swing the ball up and make it land on the stick point. "He's playing kendama w his own head lmao," said one user. "His favorite toy was a kendama in his previous life," said another user.

In 2022, Americans spent $136.8 billion on their pets, up more than 10 percent from 2021, Forbes reported in April. Dog owners spend an average of $730 a year on their dogs, added the report based on survey of 5,000 U.S pet owners.

The report also found that dogs are more popular than cats in the U.S, with, as of 2022, 44.5 percent of U.S. households owning dogs, and 29 percent owning cats.

Cat owners spend the most on food ($310 per year), veterinary care ($253) and toys ($50) while dog owners spend the most on vet care, food and grooming.

Users in the comments loved the sweet video.

"This is absolutely the best cat video of all time," said one user. "I feel like he wants it on his head because he pauses everytime it happens," commented another TikTok user, while another said, "I have never seen a cat so focused for so long before."

Newsweek reached out to @abugslife_3 via TikTok for comment.

